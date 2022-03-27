High Sales of Processed Food Products to Accelerate Demand for Dry Onions – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Dry Onion Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The global market for dry onions is slated to witness substantial growth from 2021-2031, reaching US$ 6.36 Bn by the end of the said forecast period- according to recently published estimates by market research & competitive intelligence provider Fact.MR. As of 2021, the market is likely to accumulate US$ 3.86 Bn. Sales of dry onions for culinary applications will remain elevated, surpassing US$ 1 Bn by 2022.

Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 3.86 Bn Project Market Forecast Value in 2031 US$ 6.36 Bn Global Growth Rate (2021-2031) 5.1%

Key Segments Covered

Form Dry Onion Flakes Dry Onion Powder Dry Onion Granules Minced Dry Onion Other Dry Onion Forms

Drying Process Air Onion Drying Freeze Onion Drying Vacuum Onion Drying Other Onion Drying Processes

Application Type Dry Onion for Culinary Applications Dry Onion for Soups Dry Onion for Sauces Dry Onion for Salad Dressings Dry Onion for Snacks & Convenience Food Dry Onion for Bakery Products Dry Onion for Fast Food Restaurant Chains Dry Onion for Meat & Poultry Products Dry Onion for Other Applications



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for dry onions likely to be valued at US$ 3.86 Bn in 2021

Spray dried onions to account for maximum sales, accumulating over US$ 200 Mn by 2031

Dried onions to remain prominent for culinary applications, expected to surge at a CAGR of 5%

4 out of 5 dry onion sales to occur across the U.S from 2021 to 2031

India to be one of the fastest growing markets, flourishing at a CAGR of 8% through 2031

“Availability of dry onions in various packaging formats along with demand from different geographical regions is playing a key role in the sales of dry onions.” opines a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of dry onions focus on important growth strategies, ranging from collaborations with food safety technology providers to offer high quality products to introducing hygienic and sustainable manufacturing processes. Moreover, the market is dominated by numerous regional level manufacturers.

In October 2021, Olam International partnered with food safety tech provider Agri-Neo to provide organically pasteurized dried onions. The partnership will enhance food safety for both conventional and organic ingredients. The partnership combines the company’s leadership in dried onions with the latter’s pasteurization technology titled Neo-PureTM.

Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd. is another prominent market players, offering a broad range of dehydrated onions. Its portfolio includes dehydrated fried onions, dehydrated onion powder and dehydrated onion kibbles respectively. These are in high demand, attributed to their high purity, hygienically processed approach, enhanced shelf life, natural taste and excellent quality

Likewise, Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd. offers 12 different forms of dehydrated white, pink and red onions. These include powders, flakes, minces, chopped onions, granulated onions, and customized cuts respectively. The company’s core focus while manufacturing dry onions involved maintenance of superior quality, ensuring sustainability in operations and emphasize on social responsibility

