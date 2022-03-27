Demand For Airfield Ground Lighting Market To Substantially Increase During 2022 – 2031

Sales of airfield ground lighting have witnessed a growth rate of above 6% over the past 5 years, owing to mounting demand from commercial airports, heliports on the back of exponentially rising airport infrastructure, and increasing air travel frequency across the globe. Demand is also surging with rising infrastructure investments and development of new runways on existing airports across regions.

Over a trillion dollars are likely to be invested to enhance airport infrastructure by 2030, worldwide. With this comes the increasing need of efficient airfield ground lighting to enhance airport infrastructure.

The COVID-19 pandemic exhibited an opportunity for airfield ground lighting manufacturers to enhance their product offerings and shift their focus more towards sustainable solar-based LED airfield ground lights. While air travel plunged, it provided a fruitful opportunity for most airports to carry out maintenance and replacement of airport ground lighting in the meantime.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global airfield ground lighting market is poised to expand at a substantial CAGR of a little over 11% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for airfield ground lighting is anticipated to add 3X value by 2031.

Airfield ground lighting for military airports is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 10% over the forecast period.

North America is the supreme market with a value of more than US$ 310 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR of approx. 11% over the next ten years.

Halogen airfield ground lighting is projected to exhibit a lower growth rate of close to 4% CAGR, while LED lights are projected to add 3.5X value by 2031.

The market in South Asia is set to expand at 11.5% CAGR, and is set to be valued at over US$ 320 Mn by 2031, owing to higher infrastructure investments for airport construction, increased air traffic, and growing volume of air cargo from developing nations across the region.

By category, CAT – III (HIRL) airfield ground lighting is poised to provide higher opportunity for manufacturers by virtue of increasing airport safety regulations and development of airport infrastructure with advanced visual systems. The CAT – III (HIRL) segment is poised to progress at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period.

The market in the U.S. and U.K. is projected to expand at CAGRs of close to 12% each, while that in China at well over 12%, through 2031.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the growth rate for 2020 being a dismal -4.5%. However, with things opening up, 2021’s growth rate is expected to be 105%.

Key Market Segments Covered

Light Type and Application Approach and Side Row Airfield Ground Lighting Elevated Approach Lights Inset Approach Lights Airfield Runway and Taxiway Lighting Elevated Runway and Taxiway Lights Runway End Lights Runway Edge Lights Stop Bar Lights Runway Guard Lights Threshold Lights Taxiway Edge Lights Obstruction Lights Sequential Flash Lights Inset Runway and Taxiway Lights Runway Edge Lights Runway Threshold Lights Runway End Lights Runway Exit Lights Stopway Lights Runway Centreline Lights Touchdown Zone (TDZ) Lights Rapid Exit Taxiway Indicator Lights (RETILs) Caution Zone Light Landing Threshold Wing Bars Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPIs) FATO Lights (Final Approach & Take Off Lights for Heliports) TLOF Lights (Touchdown and Lift Off Lights for Heliports)

Light Source LED Airfield Ground Lighting Halogen Airfield Ground Lighting

Use Case Airfield Ground Lighting for Commercial Passenger and Cargo Airports Airfield Ground Lighting for Military Airports Airfield Ground Lighting for Heliports

Category CAT – I (LIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting CAT – II (MIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting CAT – III (HIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Airfield Ground Lighting Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Airfield Ground Lighting Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Airfield Ground Lighting Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Airfield Ground Lighting Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Airfield Ground Lighting Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Airfield Ground Lighting Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Airfield Ground Lighting Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Airfield Ground Lighting Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Airfield Ground Lighting Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Airfield Ground Lighting Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Airfield Ground Lighting Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Airfield Ground Lighting Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Airfield Ground Lighting Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Airfield Ground Lighting Market growth.

