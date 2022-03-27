Satellite Internet Market Is Expected To Surpass A Market Valuation Of Us$ 6 Billion By 2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The satellite internet market is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 6 Billion and expand at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Evaluating the Competition Landscape and their Core Competencies

Companies from the United States, Canada, Russia, China, India, and Europe are running the next space race in the commercial field. Companies such as SpaceX, Telesat, LeoSat, OnWEeb, Kepler, SES (O3b), Space Norway, and many others are a few of the frontrunners. Recently, Amazon and Facebook have also announced their entry into this field.

Starlink (SpaceX)

As per reports, in 2018 March, SpaceX received its FCC approval for the launch of a 4,425 satellite constellation with both, Ku- and Ka-band. Further, in November 2018, they received approval for more 7,518 satellites that use V-band.

OneWeb

OneWeb is a company with the second-highest number of satellites launched in space, with 254 in total, as of July 2021. OneWeb is joint venture between Airbus and OneWeb. The company was founded in 2012, and raised over US$ 3 Bn.

Telesat

Canadian Telesat started its operations in 1969, and they carry strategic experience in satellite communication. The company started planning for satellite internet in 2016 and announced that they will be launching around 120 satellites. Then later, in 2018, they launched their first LEO satellite and began testing in 2021.

Kuiper

Newcomer Amazon announced its project Kuiper in 2019. In the same year, the company announced that the total cost of the project will be approximately more than US$ 10 Bn. The project is supported by Blue Origin reusable rockets.

The internet penetration gap that exists between various countries and economic sections is encouraging inventors to call out for satellite internet technology. As per the study, globally, there are almost 4 in every 10 people who don’t have access to the internet. A large chunk of this ratio lives in rural areas and don’t have privilege to the power of the internet as yet. Inaccessibility in rural areas is prominently due to its harsh geographic conditions, which makes infrastructure building expensive.

In addition, lack of established customer base is adding to the situation. Similarly, developing countries and small island nations suffer with the same situation. Satellite internet does not require huge cables to deliver data, and it is likely to be more accessible to the masses.

The setup cost for a satellite internet service is comparatively less and comes with a longer life cycle. Positioning of satellites in lower orbit is evading the problem of latency. For instance, satellites that are in orbit of around 600 kilometers from the Earth have lower latency as compared to higher orbiting ones. Starlink broadband services claim to provide latency as low as 20 ms. On the other hand, visibility of satellites with the naked eye due to their placement in lower orbit is a point of concern, with prominent companies working on the same.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Fact.MR estimates that satellite internet revenue will soar 2.2X from 2021 to 2031, reaching nearly US$ 6 Bn by 2031.

As per Fact.MR’s satellite internet industry insights, global market revenue is likely to total US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021.

Demand for satellite internet is likely to gain pace due to its utilization in the deployment of 5G and IoT technology.

Residential satellites are likely to increase their share to reach nearly 55% by 2031 as compared to 2020.

“Growing smart device penetration along with emergence of dynamic 5G is likely to propel satellite internet deployment,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Launching a satellite internet service for a wide horizon of users, such as for residential use, all-level enterprises, federal governments, etc., is likely to fetch more revenue. For instance, comparing Telesat with Starlink, the former business model aims at delivering services to only government clients and B2B customers, whereas, the latter is planning to provide services to everyone across the globe.

Starlink has started its beta version testing, which is almost at the end of its testing phase, and the service will be for commercial purposes. Similarly, the company is in talks with the U.S. Department of Military for the adoption of its services.

