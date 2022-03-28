Retired Firefighters take on New Management of The Sanctuary at Sacred Mesa

Sedona, AZ, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Sanctuary at Sacred Mesa announced XXX that retired San Diego firefighters Robyn Benincasa and Jeff Akens will now be managing the Luxury Vacation Property in Sedona, AZ along with Jeri Miuccio, retired paramedic/firefighter of sixteen years.

Located outside the city limits of Sedona, The Sanctuary at Sacred Mesa is perfect for romantic retreats, intimate weddings, family reunions, celebrations, or corporate retreats. This five bedroom home sits high above the surrounding desert, offering stunning, unobstructed red rock views and the true peace and quiet you need to reconnect with friends, family, colleagues and loved ones. One of the many highlights of this property is the 45 foot Infinity Edge Pool, the 8 person hot tub with observation deck, and a 3000+ square foot patio that will endlessly beckon you to come outdoors to relax, dine, play, share stories by the fire, and enjoy the incredible serenity of one of the most beautiful and spiritual places on earth.

Both retired San Diego Firefighters, Robyn Benincasa and Jeff Akens are committed to creating the ultimate guest experience at The Sanctuary. The couple is also actively involved in their 501c3 non profit, The Project Athena Foundation, an organization that helps women and men who have survived medical setbacks achieve their athletic goals, whether it is participating in a triathlon or hiking the Grand Canyon rim to rim, and was featured in CNN’s Heros in 2014.

“The Sanctuary at Sacred Mesa is just as much an experience as it is a destination. We are on a mission to create memories and share the positive, life affirming energy from this one-of-a-kind property.” says Benincasa.

Jeri Miuccio, The Sanctuary at Sacred Mesa’s Guru of Guest Experiences, is a also a former Firefighter/Paramedic for the City of San Diego (16 years), bartender, chef, server, manager, property host, and the Founder of the Girls Empowerment Camp, which trains young women for a career in the Fire Service. She was also honored as San Diego Reader’s Woman of the Year in 2019.

The new management team is excited to incorporate several new upgrades to the property including a 9-hole golf course, outdoor kitchen/bar and beautiful jacuzzi observation deck. With a footprint of over 10,000 square feet, The Sanctuary at Sacred Mesa delicately compliments the natural surroundings and blends with the colors of the high desert.

For more information visit The Sanctuary at Sacred Mesa.