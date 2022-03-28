Lawn Care, Cleaners and Painters Now Get More Customers at Lower Cost with Automated Referrals

Alberta, Canada, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — LoyalAs, a referral program for home service business that automates getting and tracking referrals launched today. The software decreases the cost of getting new customers by giving local businesses like lawn care, cleaning services and painters an automated way to get and track referrals.

“We don’t have a referral program because there’s no way to automate it, but now LoyalAs has figured out how to make it as seamless as possible.” Royce Ord, Owner, My Amazing Maid

LoyalAs gives home service businesses a way to acquire customers at scale, with low fees and no manual overhead. Plus, LoyalAs tracks and reports everything automatically so users can see which customers refer the most or best customers.

Home service businesses acquire customers through advertising or word-of-mouth. Advertising incurs high costs with low yields, word-of-mouth has high manual overhead and is difficult to manage at volume.

LoyalAs solves a key industry pain point. “We’ve never been able to make a referral program fit into our workflow.” Chris Senger, President, Mow Town Edmonton. LoyalAs takes a set-it and forget approach and is workflow agnostic.

Home service businesses can send customer-specific referral codes through LoyalAs. The software tracks each time the referral code is shared by a customer along with all inbound jobs referred by customer.

LoyalAs offers customizable email templates and reward credits. Users import their customer list through CSV, Jobber and/or Quickbooks. New integrations and functionality are scheduled for later this year.

LoyalAs is $99 USD/yr with a 7-day trial. For a limited time get 3-for-1, three years for the price of one, use code 3for1NRMR22 at loyalas.com.

About LoyalAs, www.loyalas.com

LoyalAs is a software program built for home service businesses to provide a cost-effective and easy way to get and track referrals, it is workflow agnostic and tracks referrals by customer.

Media Contact: hello@loyalas.com

