Sunmelighting-We are one of the best commercial lighting manufacturer in China.

Our Business

Huizhou City, China, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Sunme Lighting offers a full range of sustainable commercial lighting products and bespoke solutions for a large variety of applications such as retail/chain shops, restaurants and shopping malls, hotels and resort, office buildings, residences and condominium, museum and gallery.

We offer a variety of LED commercial lighting luminaires and accessories, from LED Track Spotlights, LED Down Lights, LED Grid Lights, LED Ceiling Lights, LED Strip Light, LED Linear Fixtures. Each of them has their own unique proposition and features designed around specific applications.

Our Service

We are much more than commercial lighting manufacturer. We offer every service connected with lighting from luminaire design and developing, testing, lighting design and calcultion, technical consultancy and even intelligent lighting solutions. We believe that if we’re not genuinely satisfied with what we have provided, the customer shouldn’t be either.

OEM&ODM

Based on our many years of experience in commercial lighting and close cooperation with our partners, our luminaires are not only based on a proven and reliable technology, but also provide both easy assembly and user-friendly installation to all customers in more than 30 countries. Because we care about your business, not just only your light.

Quality Assurance

We recognize the importance of specialization and quality. Every new product is tested through either internal laboratory or impartial organizations before we market launch, including but not limited to Thermal Dissipation Evaluation, Simulation Testing, Glare Control Test, Torsional Test, beam angle and luminous flux comparison, etc. These tests assure that all of Sunme Lighting’ quality requirements are met, including declared long lifespan, actual luminous flux output, high efficiency and great quality of light. We strive to ensure the best quality and full customer satisfaction.

Confidential Agreement

Our approach towards our customers is always the same and no matter how big or small it is. We have consistently maintained our basic business rule: “do NOT sell to current customer’s customer”. We will never reveal our customer’s company information or cooperation scale without customer’s permission. We have the obligation to protect our partner’s benefit.

Sustainable Future

We think about the future! Not just offering sustainable LED commercial lighting products, SunmeLighting initiates to reduce environmental impact, supplying products using sustainable packaging materials and agreements with suppliers about sustainable components delivery. Little things, they add up to big things!

We genuinely enjoy our work, and we hope you too. Love what you do, work hard and follow your passion. Success will follow! Thanks for giving us the opportunity to be a part of your success.