Google Ads: Improve Measurement Of Offline Transactions With Enhanced Conversions For Leads

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Google Ads has long been a popular platform through which businesses could advertise their products and services on the World Wide Web and lead customers to make a purchase. It has since evolved to show how many people have clicked on the advert (also known as leads) and also how many have actually made a purchase (also known as leads conversion), both of which can be tracked using Google’s conversion tracking tag.

Enhanced Conversions that was introduced last year as a feature allows advertisers to track the accuracy of the conversion and further supplements the conversion tags and sends the data to Google in a private and secure manner. This month, Google Ads has announced its introduction of enhanced conversions for leads that helps measure offline transactions in particular that are purchases made via the phone or at the business’ office – outside the online world.

Google Ads agency and digital marketing company, the team at Talir Group explains the process whereby

“Enhanced conversions for the web have so far helped to correspond the hashed data field from the conversion tag to Google’s own hashed user data (sent out earlier from the website) to track conversions. With enhanced conversions for leads, the hashed lead information is sent to Google per usual while also having the lead information saved onto the business’ CRM (customer relationship management) database. Once the lead converts, the lead information must then be uploaded onto Google where the information will then be matched and Google will be able to track lead conversions even from offline transactions.”

The main benefit of this process is that in comparison to the standard offline conversion tracking, the new reform does not require any modifications to be made to the lead form or the CRM system that is storing the lead data. This makes the entire process easy to set up and run and also allows for greater flexibility in that enhanced conversion for leads can be easily implemented using Google Tag Manager.

Talir Group has identified the core benefit that this new update will provide to establishments across Dubai and the world, “most importantly companies are looking to optimize and improve the performance of their Ad campaigns in order to collect more leads and have better lead conversions. This is ensured by the latest update as the sales and transactions that are made offline are tagged to the running Ad campaign and at the end the conversions are more hollistically accounted for, giving truly reflective results for the entire campaign.”

