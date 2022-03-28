Whiz Consulting Uses Specialized Accounts Receivable Software 

Dallas, United States, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Whiz Consulting is a prominent accounting and bookkeeping company serving diverse industries in the US. Their recent conversations revealed the specialized accounts receivable software they use to fulfill their clients’ requirements. Technological advancements have been beneficial in expediting processes, cutting costs, and introducing efficiency. Digitization has positively affected the accounting industry, making accountants’ lives convenient and comfortable. The operations that earlier took days now require a few minutes. “The rapid rise in business’ choice to digitize shows how technology has become an essential part of our lives. At Whiz Consulting, we have been preaching this mantra for over a decade, allowing us to serve our customers with vast experience and proficiency,” said the sources at Whiz Consulting.

Numerous accounting software is available in the market. However, the trend of cloud-based accounting is on another level. The anywhere, anytime access to files offered by these applications overcome various shortcomings in traditional accounting practices. Specialized processes make these options attractive along with general accounting features, such as customized invoicing with existing templates, automated customer reminders, etc. The software minimizes personnel’s time and cost investment, focusing on core operations. According to the sources at Whiz Consulting, “Business users are unable to select a particular software because of the wide range available. Our advice is to assess your needs and problems thoroughly and get a solution that fits perfectly.”

Receivables stored in paper form are prone to mismanagement, manipulations, fraud, loss, or missing. The accounts receivable software enables businesses to automate customer management and establish happy, healthy, and extended relations. It cuts the time taken in traditional accounting. Firms can classify customers based on their payment history, reputation, and habit. It allows them to apply relevant policies for each category. For example, if clients have not paid their dues even after several reminders, they can view it on the software without going through individual files. If it happens more than once, firms can cut ties or implement stringent practices.

There are many accounting software in the market providing accounts receivable services. Some of the most popular accounts receivable software include:

FreshBooks: FreshBooks offers efficient billing and inventory management features. The cloud-based software streamlines the key processes.

Netsuite: Netsuite ERP is a scalable cloud solution, providing complete control over finances, billing, orders, inventory, fixed assets, and income.

QuickBooks: QuickBooks is a simplified tech solution for small and medium firms. It enables expense tracking, tax calculation, invoice management, sales and cash flow monitoring, etc.

Sage Cloud Accounting: Sage is the most comprehensive and easy-to-use solution available in the market. It centralizes accounting processes.

Zoho Books: Zoho presents robust features, interactive design and user interface. It provides actionable data insights and manages finances better.

Xero: One of the most popular and user-friendly solutions enables real-time receivables tracking.

Bill.com: It enables the company to keep tabs on transactions, invoices, payments, etc. It is an intelligent solution that streamlines payables and receivables management.

“Our team has proficiency in every accounting software that offers high value and enriching experience to the users. Xero, QuickBooks, FreshBooks are some of the names we’ve been using for decades. We have kept ourselves with every updated version and new advancements in the market,” said the senior executive at Whiz Consulting.

About Whiz Consulting:

Whiz Consulting is a pretty popular name in the United States. They provide unique and personalized accounting and bookkeeping services to small, medium, and large industries. Their services spread to diverse sectors, including legal, media, healthcare, e-commerce, etc. Whiz Consulting employs top-rated and qualified professionals and maintains a healthy employee environment. It enables them to serve their customers well.

They offer accounting, bookkeeping, and consultancy services. They are proficient in the latest accounting software and suggest their clients according to their needs. They organize regular workshops to update their employees and clients on the new laws or technology, its use, and benefits. They have a brilliant client portfolio and a high retention rate.