Get Premium Hair Transplant Treatments At GetHair

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — GetHair (https://www.gethair.co.uk) is a leading hair transplant Turkey specialist that offers first-class hair transplant procedures. They have a 98% recommendation rate, which no other hair transplant specialist has achieved in the industry. With their vast experience in hair transplantation, their expert doctors can provide their patients with high-success rate treatments.

This clinic offers Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) as part of its comprehensive list of procedures. This treatment extracts hair follicles individually from the back of the patient’s head and puts them on the hair loss area individually. This technique is minimally invasive and scarless. Also, their team of experts provide a variety of FUE treatments, including the Sapphire FUE. This treatment is identical to the standard FUE. The only difference is it uses a sapphire blade on the incision phase. This allows opening incision channels much closer to each other with great density.

Besides FUE, this clinic also offers another popular FUE hair transplant Turkey, Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT). The major distinction between FUT and FUE is that instead of extracting one hair follicle at a time, a linear strip of scalp tissue is taken from the back of the head. The removal of this scalp tissue leaves a permanent scar on the back of the head where the tissue has been removed. Many specialists feel that fat tissue surrounding each hair follicle in the strip aids in the survival of transplanted hairs longer.

GetHair meets the highest standard when it comes to hair transplant procedures. Their team of experienced doctors is 100% committed to providing the best hair transplant experience possible. According to them: “Each of our doctors has respected careers spanning over 20 years in the field and are able to offer an intrinsic understanding and insight of the hair transplant process. As well as understanding what our clients need, our doctors also pride themselves at GetHair for providing and delivering high-quality results with our hair transplant procedures”.

This clinic offers a free consultation that includes two-page long, detailed reports, which their senior hair surgeons prepare. To book a consultation or an appointment, interested parties can visit their website at https://www.gethair.co.uk.

About GetHair

GetHair comprises professionals who specialise in hair growth treatments and hair loss. They follow the latest developments and research to provide their patients with the best possible experience for their health and well-being. Their doctors have vast experience and knowledge about the industry. As such, they provide their patients with all the necessary facts before deciding on their course of action. They aim to help their clients regain confidence by restoring their beautiful and healthy-looking hair. For enquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://gethair.co.uk/contact-us/. Alternatively, you may send them an email at ask@gethair.co.uk or talk to one of their representatives by calling 02038683600.