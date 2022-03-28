South Coast Improvement Co Begins New, Out-of-Ground Construction Project at Benchmark Senior Living at Nashua Crossings

Nashua, NH, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — South Coast Improvement Company, a design-build general contractor serving states in the eastern region of the United States from the Mississippi River to the Atlantic Ocean, recently began a new build, out-of-ground construction project at Benchmark Senior living at Nashua Crossings, at 674 West Hollis Street, Nashua, New Hampshire. Benchmark Senior Living at Nashua Crossings is an assisted living community that also offers Mind and Memory Care, as well as respite care.

The Marion, Mass.-based South Coast Improvement Company began the $4m construction of a two-story addition in November 2021 and will complete work in fall 2022.

“Benchmark is a repeat client of ours for whom we’ve done renovation work at other Benchmark facilities,” said Henry Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. “While occupied space renovations at senior livings is our specialty, we’re excited to show our capabilities on this new construction, out-of-ground project—as always, with minimal disruption to Benchmark’s daily operations.”

The new, two-story addition will feature 14 units, associated common space and a basement. The project includes: 12 one- and two-bedroom suites (one unit designed for the hearing-impaired); connecting new addition to existing building; a new bistro and bistro bar; new activity room; new mechanical-electrical-plumbing (including ERV units), and exterior work and additions, including landscaping and fire pit on a new brick patio.

Waltham, Mass.-based Benchmark is New England’s largest senior living provider with 63 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and more than 5,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the northeast. Celebrating its 25th year, Benchmark was founded with the purpose of transforming lives through human connection. For more information, visit https://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com/.

With its headquarters in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit https://www.southcoastimprovement.com

