Colossustex Launches Improved Recycled Polyester Yarn

Faridabad, Haryana, India, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Textile giant makes eco-friendly move by launching recycled polyester yarn.

In the new and polluted world, we live in, caring for the environment is no longer simply an option. Every breath we take can bring in toxic substances originating from factories and manufacturing plants.

Moreover, our oceans are also quite polluted and have entire islands of plastic materials that disturb the sea life. Plastic waste is also a problem on land which has affected nearly every species on Earth.

In this polluted world, Colossustex has made a positive move by launching recycled polyester yarn. Polyester yarn is used in various industries and helps make several products we utilize on a daily basis such as clothing, blankets, ropes, conveyor belts, and even tire fabric.

This makes it important for the yarn to be extremely durable in order to last long in its daily usage. However, recycled materials weren’t always known for their durability in the past. They were mostly regarded as an expensive alternative that is also less functional and is only beneficial for publicity.

However, Colossustex has changed this with their improved recycled polyester yarn that claims the same strength and durability as its unrecycled alternative. Its features are:

Relatively lower costs

Enhanced Durability

Exceptional energy handling

When speaking about this system, Mr. Rohit Dev Sethi, a stakeholder in Colossustex stated “We’ve always had an increased focus on helping the environment, and this new recycled polyester yarn will be a step that we hope other industry giants will also follow.”

So next time you buy polyester yarn, consider using recycled polyester yarn from Colossustex as it would be an environment friendly move that your customers would be sure to appreciate.

About Colossustex

Colossustex is an industry giant in the Textile Industry, with their operations residing in over 37 countries across the globe. They have an enormous raw material portfolio that covers requirements in various products ranging from garments to industrial textiles.

Media Contact

Address: Unit No. 12, 4th floor, Tower B, Vatika Mindscapes Business Park NH2, Faridabad, Haryana (Delhi NCR), 121003 India.

Phone: 0129-4044445

Mobile: +91-8291846188

Email: enquires@colossustex.com

Website: https://colossustex.com/