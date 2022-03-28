Free academic phrasebank launched by Trinka AI

New York, NY, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ —Trinka develops a unique AI-powered phrasebank to help authors eliminate the “writer’s block.” While grammar checkers help improve writing, authors often find it challenging to start expressing their ideas. This challenge is compounded by the need to meet academic writing conventions. To help authors overcome this block while staying compliant with conventions, Trinka’s comprehensive phrasebank lets authors find standard phrases to start writing with. Trinka’s phrasebank is unique in offering multiple ways of finding the right phrase—helping both authors who are starting from scratch and those who have a reference phrase in mind. This is possible with a unique AI engine that understands semantics. With the aim of making scholarly writing easier, Trinka offers this unique phrasebank completely free of cost.

Trinka’s phrasebank contains standard phrases from millions of reputed sources and is updated frequently to offer authors a comprehensive database. The AI technology makes finding the right phrases from the vast database possible in seconds. Hence, Trinka’s phrasebank helps both authors who speak English as a second language (ESL) or as theira first language (EFL). Trinka’s academic phrasebank is categorized into logical sections and subsections to ensure easy navigation through the vast database. The AI-powered search tool finds all relevant phrases in seconds. Authors can copy the right phrase with a click and get started.

The Manchester academic phrasebank compiled by Dr John Morley at the University of Manchester was the first phrasebank developed. Trinka’s academic phrasebank builds on this by adding a vast database and bringing in AI technology to make searching easy for authors. Unlike the Manchester academic phrasebank, Trinka’s academic phrasebank remains completely free to use.

How can one use Trinka’s academic phrasebank?

One can visit https://trinka.ai/academic-phrasebank/ to use Trinka’s academic phrasebank.

To use the phrasebank, one can search with a phrase or navigate the section they are interested in. When one uses the search function, the AI understands the meaning of the phrase and shows all phrases that can be used. When one navigates to a section such as “Introduction,” the phrasebank presents logical subsections such as “reporting previous work,” to help find phrases easily. Once the right phrase is found, one can simply copy with a click and use the phrase in their document.

About Trinka

Trinka is an AI-powered English grammar checker and language enhancement writing assistant which has been designed to facilitate academic and technical writing. It is a pioneer AI tool that works as an online grammar checker and language corrector. Trinka helps correct contextual spelling mistakes and advanced grammar errors by providing writing suggestions in real-time. It helps professionals and academics produce formal, concise, and engaging writing. Trinka can be used easily on multiple web browsers as a browser plug-in and can also be installed as an add-in on Microsoft Word. Visit https://www.trinka.ai/ for more details.