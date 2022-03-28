Active 360 Offers Great London Watersports Experiences For People Of All Ages

London, UK, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to taking care of your health, exercise and being active should always be at the top of the list. With that in mind, you should definitely consider, if you haven’t yet, London watersports.

watersports in London brings about several physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Every London watersports activity is a huge mood booster and is a great mental wellness regulator.

What is Active 360?

Active 360 is considered one of the largest SUP providers on the Tidal Thames, London area. We have been in operation since 2011 and we have established the trust and loyalty of our customers.

Watersports in London by Active 360

SUP Sessions

If you’re looking to be active while in a group, then you may want to join SUP sessions offered by Active 360. This is perfect for first-timers or those who are looking to refresh their SUP skills.

Rentals

If you’re confident in exploring on your own, Active 360 also offers rentals. You can explore canals independently by SUP, kayak, or canoe.

Progression SUP

This option is more for those who already have some kind of background in SUP. If you’re looking to challenge yourself further, this program is for you.

TSK and Coach Training

This includes several Thames skills and knowledge courses. By the end of this program, you’ll be able to understand the weather and tides affecting the Thames truly. This will include British canoeing coach training and assessment and coach training and shadowing for TSK 1 and 2 trips.

Natural History Tours

If you’re planning to visit the Thames, then you may be interested in Active 360’s Natural History Tours. You get to learn some of the most interesting facts about the Thames. These tours include beginner tours, intermediate tours, and private tours. There is also an age requirement of 14 years old and above.

Activities for Family and Kids

SUP can also be enjoyed by the entire family. If you’re looking for a unique and exciting way to celebrate an upcoming birthday, you can choose from Active 360’s Brentford Lock, Paddington, and Kew Bridge options. To learn more about the age requirements for each, visit Active 360’s website.

SUP Yoga and Pilates

There are so many other things that Active 360 London watersports offer, including SUP Yoga and Pilates, Bespoke, and Paddle and Pick. If you’re into pilates, you may want to try a unique fusion of pilates and SUP. Again, most of the Active 360’s website programs can be done individually or in groups. You have the flexibility to choose.

Paddle and Pick

As for Paddle and Pick, this is an amazing way to give back. If you’re looking for your next cause, then why not try and save the environment? Planet earth needs people to join Active 360’s Paddle and Pick campaign, wherein you do river and canal clean-ups. For this, all equipment is provided.

By doing these activities, you can ensure that your body releases hormones called endorphins, not to mention aquatic or water-based sports can also enhance your cognitive skills and make you feel grounded at the moment. Visit Active 360’s website at www.active360.co.uk.