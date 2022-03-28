Francek Prsa, an important name in the field of beauty

Freiburg, France, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Francek Prsa has managed to create a reputation in the field of beauty, being among the best specialists in this large industry. After more than 25 years of work, combined with passion and a lot of creativity, he became a master in hairdressing and make-up, as well as the founder and owner of the Master Academy, from which many professional artists and valuable people rose industry, with which he has collaborated over the years. The Francek team has over 200 employees in the 6 locations in Fraiburg and remains in the charts with renowned clients, celebrities, international celebrities, politicians, prominent actors and many people who appreciate his work and talent. Francek has also been noted over time for its PhiBrows master status, which conducts trainings around the world, especially in the USA and Germany.

Freiburg’s beauty salons owned by Francek Prsa offer hairdressing, cosmetics, hairdressing, makeup, manicure and pedicure services, microblading, microneedling, relaxation and wedding services. In this wonderful team gathered only professionally certified employees, who offer high quality services, from haircuts, make-up, painting, to a complete transformation of appearance. You can enter the site to find out more information, prices and availability. If you want a change of look or just a new haircut, you can confidently go to one of the beauty salons in Freiburg, where you are greeted warmly and where the professionals guide you and recommend a change of look suitable for the shape of your face.

Regardless of the style and ritual of each beauty and maintenance, at the beauty salons in Freiburg, owned by Francek Prsa you find the right person who can guide you to the right makeup, hairstyle and haircut that goes perfectly with the physiognomy and even cosmetic treatments for rejuvenation.

We support naturalness in all its forms, but maintaining skin, hair and even a few make-up tricks outlines the most beautiful features and we recommend them. Even the most famous women in history have resorted to various beauty techniques, which have visibly improved their appearance, self-confidence and social life. Nothing compares to the confidence that a woman or a man can have when he feels beautiful and admired by others. We warmly recommend any way of beauty you choose, from Francek Prsa salons, of course.