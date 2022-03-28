Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market: Non-Invasive Techniques Show Promising Results in Skin Cancer Diagnostics – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

Market Insights of Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics

Market Structure

Segment-wise analysis of the melanoma cancer diagnostics is highlighted in the report to identify and provide details on the existing market opportunities.

The melanoma cancer diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of test type and end user.

These segments are further divided into sub-segments to offer better understanding of melanoma cancer diagnostics market.

Based on the test type, the melanoma cancer diagnostics market is segmented into Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (FISH) Tests, Immunohistochemical (IHC) Tests, and Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH) Tests.

On the basis of end-user, the melanoma cancer diagnostics market is segmented into Pathology Laboratories, Hospitals, and Cancer Research Centres.

Governments Initiatives for Early Detection and Skin Cancer Treatment Drive Adoption

With a rise in melanoma related deaths across various countries, melanoma diagnostics and therapeutics is significantly increasing.

Government initiatives, along with the advancement in technology is also driving the growth of melanoma cancer diagnostics. Notable initiatives include,

European Skin Care Foundation (ESCF) is strongly focusing on establishing skin cancer centers across Europe. ESCF is also supporting research activities with an emphasis on innovative modalities for diagnosis and treatment.

To effectively manage melanoma in New Zealand and Australia, initiatives have been taken by governments in both the countries for early detection and holistic treatment. The Ministry of Health in New Zealand has established National Cancer Program to provide high quality and timely treatment for cancer.

The Ministry of Health in New Zealand, in partnership with various institutions, is likely to hold cancer control conference in 2019 to discuss major challenges and identify possible solutions.

The Department of Health in Australia review of evidence on effectiveness of public awareness campaigns to increase awareness for need of skin checks among people, with strategies to target high risk groups.

According to a latest market research by fast-growing market research and consulting firm, the global melanoma cancer diagnostics market is poised to grow at over 7% CAGR and surpass US$ 853.5 million in revenues by 2022. Fact.MR’s report forecasts that North America and Europe will remain the most lucrative markets for melanoma cancer diagnostics market globally. Key takeaways from Fact.MR’s report are,

The U.S. melanoma cancer diagnostics market will grow at over 7% CAGR and reach US$ 409.2 Mn by 2022. By test type, BRAF mutation segment will continue to be the leading segment.

Germany is one of the largest markets for melanoma cancer diagnostics in Europe. Fact.MR projects the Germany melanoma cancer diagnostics market to grow at 7.4% CAGR through 2022. Hospital associated labs are the largest end-users of melanoma cancer diagnostics in Germany. The market in United Kingdom will grow at a higher rate than Germany, but it will be continue to be smaller in market size.

The market will be positive influenced by increasing R&D on cancer diagnosis and management. Increasing prevalence of melanoma and effective immunotherapies are expected to drive growth of the market globally.

Although the outlook on the global melanoma cancer diagnostics market is positive, limited funds in emerging countries, combined with challenges surrounding regulatory issues can stymie growth during the forecast period.

By test type, BRAF mutation segment will account for a significant share of global revenues. This test type will continue to be used widely in major markets of North America and Europe. The CTC segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than BRAF segment. Immunohistochemistry, another test type, is projected to grow at over 6% CAGR in the global melanoma cancer diagnostics market.

The key end-use segments of the global melanoma cancer diagnostics market have been identified as hospital associated labs, cancer research institutes, and independent diagnostic laboratories. Among these, the hospital associated labs end-use segment is the most prominent globally. According to Fact.MR’s research, hospital associated labs will remain the largest end-users for melanoma cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Demand is also expected to remain steady from independent diagnostic laboratories segment. In North America, demand from this segment is expected to surpass US$ 100 million by 2022. The trend will also remain strong in Europe, with this segment growing at nearly 8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Cancer Genetics, Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc. Abbott Laboratories, Foundation Medicine, Inc., and Pathway Genomics Corporation

