Egg Yolk Oil Market is Projected to Grow at a Value CAGR of 5.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the global economy. Given one of the most important sectors of the economy, the food industry, the entire process from the field to the consumer has a huge impact. Restricted movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changing consumer demand are putting excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report provides practical and valuable market insights for egg yolk oil. The latest Fact.MR report provides historical market data and forecasts, as well as details on current market scenarios across different regions. The report also includes information on sales and demand in the yolk oil market across different industries and regions.

The yolk oil landscape is impressively prosperous and will almost double from 2022 to 2032. The market is valued at US $ 254.15 Mn in 2021 and may experience a YoY growth rate of 5.8% to reach US $ 268.91 Mn in 2022.

Attribute Details

2021 Egg Yolk Oil Market Value US $ 254.15 Mn

2022 Egg Yolk Oil Market Forecast US $ 268.91 Mn

2032 Estimated Market Value US $ 528.97 Mn

Forecast CAGR (2022-2032) 7%



Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. Studies identify key trends that determine the growth of the yolk oil market. This newly published report highlights key dynamics such as momentum, restraint and opportunity for emerging players involved in production and supply, as well as key market players. The latest report by Fact.MR provides a detailed market analysis of egg yolk oil.

Key Segments Covered in Egg Yolk Oil Industry Analysis

By Poultry Type :

Hen Egg Yolk Oil

Duck Egg Yolk Oil

By Application :

Egg Yolk Oil for Dietary Supplements

Egg Yolk Oil for Pharmaceutical Industry

Egg Yolk Oil for Cosmetic Products

By Sales Channel :

Direct Sales of Egg Yolk Oil

Egg Yolk Oil Sales via Distributors/Suppliers

Online Egg Yolk Oil Sales

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By application, cosmetics industry to generate 50% of egg yolk oil market demand

Hen egg yolk derived oil to accumulate over US$ 350 Mn in value by 2032

By sales channel, online egg yolk oil distribution likely to register maximum growth

U.S to experience highest egg yolk oil sales, registering a CAGR of 7% through 2032

Germany to be an opportunistic egg yolk oil landscape, clocking a 6.7% CAGR

Egg yolk oil market likely to be valued at US$ 268.91 Mn by 2022-end

“The expanding popularity and pervasiveness of e-commerce as a significant sales channel might help egg yolk oil manufacturers reach clients even in distant places throughout the world,”says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

The main competitors in the worldwide egg yolk oil market are accelerating their expansion. This is because rising customer preference for natural components over synthetic ones is expected to have an influence on egg yolk oil use. Furthermore, advances in egg yolk oil have led to an increase in its usage in supplements. Prominent market players are:

Natural Sourcing Llc

Ecovatec Solutions Inc.

Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co., Ltd.(Jiangxi Jishui County Baishui Reclamation Yard Forest Farm)

Tedukuri Shizenshoku Tomonokai

Kewpie Corporation

