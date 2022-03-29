Leading Auto Repair Shop in Elizabeth City, North Carolina – Colony Tire & Service

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, 2022-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — General auto repair and scheduled maintenance are the most important things to keep your vehicle in good condition and increase its longevity. At Colony Tire & Service, all of our mechanics and technicians are fully trained and experienced enough to deliver the repair and maintenance service to keep your vehicle running as it should.

Colony Tire & Service provides proficient maintenance and auto repair in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Our team of professional mechanics is committed to delivering all the maintenance services from inspection to full maintenance. Check out the services below for more information on our auto repair services.

Oil Change Services:

One of the most significant parts of a general maintenance service is the oil change. It is an essential component to increase your engine’s lifespan. At Colony Tire & Service, we provide the best oil, lube, and filter changes in Elizabeth City, NC.

Brake Repair Services:

Does your car pull to one side when you try to stop your vehicle? Do you hear that squeaking sound when you stop at an intersection? If the answer is “Yes, ” it is time to visit the nearest auto mechanic shop for a brake inspection.

At Colony Tire & Service, our team of experienced mechanics inspects all the potential problems and fix them as quickly as possible.

Wheel Alignment:

If you suspect your car is pulling left or right while driving straight, or feeling some kind of vibration on your steering, then your car might be facing an alignment issue. Having proper wheel alignment can help to prevent uneven tread wear.

When you bring your vehicle to Colony Tire & Service, our auto maintenance team will diagnose all the alignment issues and resolve them all ASAP. Also, we provide all the general auto repair to regular maintenance services that your vehicle needs to run smoothly.

Schedule your next vehicle maintenance at Colony Tire & Service today. For more information, visit our website.