By 2025-End Global Vapor Recovery Services Market Will Be Valued At US$ 462.3 Mn

Government authorities all over the world are enforcing stringent regulatory norms to limit VOC emissions, which is cited as a key factor fueling the demand for vapor recovery services. Moreover, such services are also getting popular due to their immense economic and environmental benefits. A report recently published by Persistence Market Insights (PMR) projects that global vapor recovery services market is poised to reach a market valuation of US$ 462.3 Mn by 2025-end, reflecting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2017–2025).

As companies shift their focus on maintaining a larger stockpile to address the on-time consumer demand, they are required to install higher number of vapor recovery units. In addition, companies are switching to new vapor recovery techniques such as the absorption and adsorption that are far more effective and cost-efficient than the conventional techniques, a growing trend which is expected to support the market growth in the years to come.

According to the report titled “Vapor Recovery Services Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2025”, North America will have a relatively higher contribution to global vapor recovery services market. By 2017-end, the region’s market is estimated to account for the largest revenue share and witness a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Owing to the existence of leading vapor recovery units manufacturers, North America has become a dominant market for vapor recovery services in recent years.

Global Vapor Recovery Services Market – Key Report Highlights

By the end of 2017, nearly US$ 161.5 Mn worth vapor recovery units are estimated to be sold for midstream/downstream process. Vapor recovery units have significant applications in midstream/downstream processes. For instance, they are often used to compress and recover vapors during the process. They also help in complying with the environmental requirements set by regulatory bodies.

Application of vapor recovery services in storage tank vent is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, storage tank vent is expected to account for 64.4% share of the market by 2025-end. Storage tank vent has been estimated to account for close to one-third of the global vapor recovery services market revenue in 2017.

By operation, demand for O&M/ services is expected to remain high over the forecast period. By 2017-end, O&M/ services will account for a staggering 77.4% revenue share, reaching a market valuation of US$ 202.8 Mn.

Competitive Dashboard

Leading market players are focused towards making long term relationship with direct end-users, especially for scheduled annual maintenance to create a continuous revenue flow. Hy-Bon/EDI, PSG Dover, AEREON, Petrogas Systems, Cimarron Energy Inc., Accel Compression Inc., John Zink Company, LLC., Wintek Corporation and Whirlwind Methane Recovery Systems, LLC are amongst some of the top companies that offer vapor recovery services. Many of these companies are emphasizing on product innovation and development of customized application to cater to customer requirements.

