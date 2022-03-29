Market Report Summary

Market – Professional Services Robots Market

Market Value – US$ 7,400 Mn in 2022

Market CAGR Value – 19.2% in 2017 to 2022

Market Forecast Year – 2017 to 2022

Get Sample Copy of This Report -> Click Here

The global professional services robots market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 7,400 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

A rapid growth in the service industries and the pressing need to adapt to the changing demand of the consumers, market challenges and a rapid advancement in technology with a backdrop of cut throat competition are the factors responsible for the growth of the professional services robots market. Robots have made their presence felt already in the realm of industrial automation where they are employed for carrying out repetitive tasks. However, with advancements in the fields of machine learning, artificial intelligence, cognitive science and adaptive computing are enabling the robots to assist humans in a variety of tasks. The development of technologically advanced robots that have an improved intelligence and can perform touch-sensitive tasks in a better manner and in addition also have the ability to interact with humans seamlessly will help their better adoption in fields such as healthcare.

Request For Customization@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/18619

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Kuka AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, AB Electrolux, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boston Dynamics, Inc., iRobot Corporation, Gecko Systems International Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Yujin Robot Co., Ltd, Aethon Inc. and Elbit Systems Ltd and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Professional Services Robots.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Professional Services Robots Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the professional cleaning segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 650 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The professional cleaning segment is estimated to account for nearly one-tenth of the revenue share of the application segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the inspection & maintenance segment will reach a value of about US$ 180 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The inspection & maintenance segment is forecasted to account for a miniscule share of the total revenue share of the application segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the water-based segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 1,800 Mn in 2022. The water-based segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the water based segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the U.S. professional services robots market to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 20% from 2017 to 2022.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Professional Services Robots Market Manufacturers

Professional Services Robots Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Professional Services Robots Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

View Report Table of Contents, Figures, and Tables@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/professional-services-robots-market/toc

Major Highlights of the Professional Services Robots Market Report:

The Professional Services Robots Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Professional Services Robots Market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18619

Continued…

About PersistenceMarketResearch:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against reputed organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Media Contact:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway,7th Floor New York City, NY 10007 United States

Call +1-646-568-7751

Call +1 800-961-0353

sales@persistencemarketresearch.com