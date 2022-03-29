Cutting Equipment Market is Estimated to Reach a value of over US$ 5 Bn by 2025 end

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Market – Cutting Equipment Market

Market Value – US$ 5.5 Bn in 2025

Market CAGR Value – 5.2% in 2017 to 2025

Market Forecast Year – 2017 to 2025

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global cutting equipment and consumable/accessory market in its latest report titled ‘Cutting Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)’. In this report, Persistence Market Research throws light on drivers and restraints likely to impact the market during the forecast period.

In the latest report by PMR on global cutting equipment market, the forecast has been revised until 2025. In 2017 was estimated to be US$ 3.6 Bn and is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 5 Bn by 2025 end. Owing to macro-economic growth factors (GDP, inflation, employment, spending) growth in the target market the market size has been revised for the entire forecast period.

A major factor driving the growth of the global cutting equipment market, in the present scenario, is strong growth of the automotive sector. Furthermore, growing constructional industry supported by global megatrend of urbanization is expected to boost the growth of the global market. Moreover, promising demand from oil & gas industry, along with growing demand for cutting products from renewable energy industry are some of the factors which are estimated to drive the growth of global cutting equipment market during the forecast period.

However, the global cutting equipment market is expected to face some challenges. Slow adoption of advanced cutting technologies and high operating cost to remain detaining factor may impact the bargaining power of consumers. These are the factors that may impact the demand for cutting equipment, thus in turn is restricting the revenue growth of the global cutting equipment market.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – The Lincoln Electric Company, Colfax Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Daihen Corporation, Hypertherm Inc., GCE Holding AB, Amada Miyachi America Inc., Koike Aronson Inc., Genetec (Shanghai) Corporation, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Cutting Equipment.

Segmentation Analysis

The cutting equipment market is segmented by cutting technology into plasma, oxy-fuel, laser, waterjet, and carbon-arc

By cutting technology, laser cutting technology segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market in terms of value over the forecast period. The waterjet segment is expected to reflect high value and volume growth during the forecast period and is expected to register a value CAGR of 7.4% throughout the period of forecast

In terms of equipment type, mechanized is estimated to dominate the global cutting equipment market with a high market valuation

By end use, the others segment is the largest with high market value. The shipbuilding and offshore segment is expected to rise at a high CAGR of 6.3% during the period of forecast

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to reflect high lucrativeness in the coming years. In 2016, majority of the cutting equipment were sold in Asia Pacific, followed by North America andEurope. The sales of cutting equipment in North America and Europe is expected to be driven by strong adoption of highly precise and advanced cutting technology

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Cutting Equipment Market Manufacturers

Cutting Equipment Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cutting Equipment Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

