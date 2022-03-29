Timber Harvesting Equipment Market is Expected to Reach a value of US$ 26,785.9 Mn by 2025 end

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Market – Timber Harvesting Equipment Market

Market Value – US$ 25 Bn in 2025

Market CAGR Value – 5.5% in 2017 to 2025

Market Forecast Year – 2017 to 2025

According to the new report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Timber Harvesting Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017–2025),” the global timber harvesting equipment market is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2017–2025). It is expected that the market will reach a value of US$ 26,785.9 Mn by 2025 end.

In terms of volume, the market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period and account for the sales of 4,888,581 units by 2025 end. The rise in demand for wood as fuel as well as construction material is the main driver influencing the growth of the timber harvesting equipment market. It has been observed that the sales of timber harvesting equipment is highly correlated with the demand for wood and products derived from wood. In the current scenario, forest products such as fuel wood, round wood, saw wood among others trigger the demand for timber harvesting equipment.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Deere & Company, Komatsu Ltd., Ponsse Oyj,Caterpillar Inc., Tigercat International Inc., ogset Oy,Eco Log Sweden AB,Rottne Industri AB, Husqvarna AB, Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Kesla Oyj, Barko Hydraulics L.L.C., Bell Equipment Ltd., Volvo AB, Sampo-Rosenlew Oy and Echo Inc. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Timber Harvesting Equipment.

Global Timber Harvesting Equipment Market: Drivers

Conversion of forest areas to agricultural lands- Rapid conversion calls for mechanized operation to process felling thereby improving the demand for timber harvesting equipment

Rise in urbanization from rural to metro areas- The growth in population and demand for more residential areas will also support the demand for timber harvesting equipment over the forecast period

Increasing requirement for mechanization and automation- There is a growing demand for equipment such as harvesters that in a single movement can cut the tree from the base, debark it and cut into required lengths in less than a minute

Growth in the expatriate population and tourism- Modern timber harvesting equipment are efficient and decrease the amount of wastage produced, which is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the timber harvesting equipment market over the forecast period

Global Timber Harvesting Equipment Market- Forecast by Product Type

On the basis of product type, the global timber harvesting equipment market is segmented into chainsaws, harvesters, feller bunchers, forwarders and skidders. Harvesters and feller bunchers are sub-segmented into wheeled type and tracked type. The most preferred timber harvesting equipment in the market today is the chainsaw segment representing a myriad of advantages in relation to costs, availability, low maintenance and versatility. Mechanized timber harvesting equipment such as harvesters and feller bunchers among others are preferred in the northern countries of Europe in order to increase productivity though they pose high initial investments.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Timber Harvesting Equipment Market Manufacturers

Timber Harvesting Equipment Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Timber Harvesting Equipment Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

