Pursuit Technology and Atturra announce strategic alliance partnership

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Pursuit Technology is thrilled to announce that it has entered a new strategic partnership with Atturra for the Australian and New Zealand public sector markets. Pursuit Technology is a SaaS company with easy-to-use workforce solutions like Acorn (a learning management system) and Panorama (workforce planning software), while Atturra is a leading technology services business in designing, implementing, and maintaining IT solutions

With both companies having a strong footprint in the Australian and New Zealand government sector, it represents further value as departments, agencies and councils continue to upgrade their HR and learning technology to improve recruitment and retention efforts, ensuring the public sector remains competitive in competing for talent with the private sector.

Atturra is one of the largest independent suppliers of ERP consulting services to local government authorities across Australia and New Zealand. Pursuit Technology is the incumbent LMS provider to over 80% of federal government departments in Australia. With this partnership, Atturra becomes Pursuit’s first alliance partner within the local government market, further bolstering its position as a leading partner for local government authorities and public sector organisations.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with Pursuit. Atturra values partnerships that take on the complexity of technology innovation and value the customer at the heart of its solutions” said Stephen Kowal (Atturra CEO).

“With the combined expertise, we look forward to building capability for customers that directly supports efficient HR and learning services as they transition applications to cloud-based platforms. We look forward to strengthening and developing the Pursuit partnership as it’s a perfect fit of expertise, customer focus and technology innovation.”

The partnership will see Pursuit draw upon Atturra’s experience and success with over 100 local government councils to date, helping them enhance and simplify their business process to streamline operations. Atturra will be able to benefit from Pursuit’s extensive experience with state and federal government departments, who have maintained a 100% customer retention rate across 150 customers over seven years.

“It was immediately clear to me that Atturra’s focus on helping customers shift to modern cloud-based platforms aligned with our value to the market” said Blake Proberts (Pursuit Technology Co-Founder and Managing Director).

“It’s not just the shift to cloud-based HR applications, but the right ones. Ones that deliver not just efficiencies, but also enable strategic performance of HR and L&D teams. We believe the winning blend of Atturra’s depth and breadth of service expertise in conjunction with our award-winning platforms will deliver impactful solutions to the market.”

Pursuit Technology is one of the Australia’s fastest growing HR technology companies. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to enabling HR and L&D teams to be strategic than traditional providers. Rather than focusing on learning experience then analytics, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company’s strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.