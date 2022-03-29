Hyderabad, India, 2022-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Migraine in simple terms can be defined as a type of headache that causes severe throbbing pain or pulsing sensation usually on one side of the head. It is accompanied by vomiting, nausea, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. The treatment for migraines is provided by the best ayurvedic hospital for migraine in Hyderabad. These migraine attacks can last for hours to days and the pain may interfere with his/her day-to-day activities of the patient.

The ayurvedic treatment is treated with a specific plan focusing on strengthening the Agni or digestive fire.

Causes of Migraine – Why Migraine occurs-

Migraine pain can be triggered by several psychological and physiological causes or factors such as-

Hormonal changes in women such as fluctuations in estrogen before or during menstrual periods.

Sleep deprivation

Stress at work or home

Intense physical exertion

Foods

Weather changes

How does it works (treatments) – Overview

Conventional therapy (allopathic) for migraine is often associated with side effects due to which patients are reluctant to take allopathic medicines. Migraine is among the common forms of headache which continue to pose a big challenge to the medical world due to its unpredictable nature and its incompletely understood etiology.

According to expert ayurvedic doctors of KSAC migraine occurs when there is an acid-alkaline imbalance in the stomach leading to increased Pitta – a measure used in Ayurveda to check a person’s health using pulse. The cure is also dependent on the change in the lifestyle of the patients suffering from migraines. Medicines are given to boost doshas and boost metabolism, cleanse the channels, and nourish the mind.

The doctors at one of the best ayurvedic hospitals for migraine in Hyderabad such as KSAC provides personalized consultation for migraine treatment based on three mind-body operators or doshas that are as Vata, Pitta, and Kapha with each of these associated with different types of headache.

Types of Treatments, medicine, remedy at KSAC – How we do at KSAC

The types of treatment for migraine at KSAC are based on a comprehensive, multi-modality approach Ayurveda focuses on removing impurities and in promoting the balanced functioning of the entire mind and body system. The treatment types at KSAC for migraine include-

Kaya chikitsa is a specialized treatment provided at KSAC

provided at KSAC Panchakarma therapy for nourishing the mind and rejuvenating nerve ends.

for nourishing the mind and rejuvenating nerve ends. Nasya Therapy for clearing the nasal channels of toxins and relaxing the mind.

for clearing the nasal channels of toxins and relaxing the mind. Diet therapy based on Dosha-specific nutrition and the patient’s constitution where the patient is instructed to eat a diet that pacifies the aggravated doshas.

based on Dosha-specific nutrition and the patient’s constitution where the patient is instructed to eat a diet that pacifies the aggravated doshas. Lifestyle modification that includes maintaining a regular sleep schedule, working habits to avoid migraine triggers to reduce migraine headaches.

that includes maintaining a regular sleep schedule, working habits to avoid migraine triggers to reduce migraine headaches. Meditation therapy

Benefits of Migraine treatments at KSAC – Summary

The benefits of getting migraine treatment at one of the best ayurvedic hospitals for migraine in Hyderabad such as KSAC include–

Little or nil side effects and the short spell of treatment reduces treatment cost

Strengthens the nerves by restoring the Ojas by eliminating harmful toxins from the body

Customized programs through personalized diet and lifestyle plans helps in reducing migraine triggers.

The above mentioned ayurvedic remedies/treatment for treating migraine along with yoga can do wonders in treating this disease

