R. S. Prussia Bowl in The Carnation Mold and A Regina Upright Music Box Score Top Lot Honors at Woody Auction, March 19

Douglass, KS, 2022-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — A gorgeous Spring Season bowl marked R.S. Prussia in the Carnation mold soared to $24,000 and an incredibly nice Regina upright music box, fully operational with good sound, brought $15,400 at the sale of the lifetime single-owner collection of David and Marlene Howard of Ohio held March 19th by Woody Auction, online and live at Woody Auction’s auction hall in Douglass.

What made the R.S. Prussia bowl so desirable to bidders was the fact that it’s the only known example of a Spring Season bowl in the Carnation mold. The bowl, 10 ½ inches in diameter, featured a portrait décor and a lavender and white satin finish. The Regina upright music box, serial #3500107, came with 22 15-inch discs, a mahogany case, curved glass, original Regina label, double comb and dial selector.

“Having the opportunity to sell the collection of David and Marlene Howard, who regularly attended Woody Auction events since I was a child, was truly exciting,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “Any time you get to sell the only known example of an item means you are part of history – and a very small club – and that’s very special. The Howards spent time finding only the best items.”

Mr. Woody added, “This auction barely covered half the collection. The other portion, with a spotlight on children’s dishes, will be featured in the coming months. That will be an online-only auction, slated for later in the year.” Mr. Woody said the Howards were frequent attendees at Woody Auction events through the years. They only recently made the difficult decision to downsize and sell their collection.

Following are additional highlights from the auction, which had a grand total of 470 lots. Around 50 people attended the sale in person (30 were registered bidders); 903 others participated online (via LiveAuctioneers.com). They placed a combined total of 2,105 bids. All items were offered with no reserves and there was no buyer’s premium, so long as a bidder in attendance paid by cash or check.

A table lamp by Pairpoint, 20 ½ inches tall, with a Venice shade having yellow and white panels with a large pink rose décor, electrified, with a signed shade and marked base, went for $7,700. Also, a signed Daum Nancy French cameo art glass vase, 15 ½ inches in height, boasting a yellow, white, orange and amethyst mottled ground, fabulous cameo carved chestnuts and enamel highlights, commanded $3,450.

A plated amberina art glass trumpet vase by New England, extremely rare, 9 inches in height, changed hands for $2,475; an American Brilliant Cut Glass (“ABCG”) vase in the Othello pattern by Clark, well cut, 20 inches tall and weighing over 17 pounds, with a thick blank and huge hobstar base, hit $1,800; and an oval signed Daum Nancy French cameo art glass vase with winter scene décor brought $3,300.

A top-quality cake plate marked R.S. Prussia in the Iris mold with a fall season portrait décor and a iridescent Tiffany border with heavy gold, 9 ½ inches in diameter, went for $3,000. Also, a French cameo art glass vase marked Daum Nancy, 14 inches tall, with a white, orange, amethyst and yellow mottled ground and fantastic cameo carved goji berry décor and enamel highlights, brought $3,300.

A chocolate pot marked R.S. Prussia in the Rosebud mold, 11 ¾ inches tall, with a keyhole winter scene portrait décor, beautiful iridescent Tiffany background and extensive gold stencil highlights, achieved $3,025; while an American Brilliant Cut Glass bowl, incredibly well cut, 4 inches by 9 ¼ inches, with hobstar, strawberry diamond and facet cut lapidary gems around the bowl made $2,875.

A bowl marked R.S. Prussia in the Carnation mold winter season, 11 ¼ inches in diameter, having a portrait décor with a white and lavender satin finish, sold for $2,500. Also, a berry set marked R.S. Prussia (a 10 ½ inch master bowl with six matching berry bowls) having a ribbon and jewel mold and melon eaters décor, plus a green luster finish with heavy gold and jewel highlights, reached $2,000.

A chocolate set marked R.S. Prussia in a cream satin finish with soft pink rose décor, consisting of a 10 ¼ inch tall chocolate pot with six matching cups and saucers, realized $1,700; while an unmarked R.S. Prussia child’s seven-piece tea set in the rare Snowbird décor and in a Lily mold, with blue, cream and white tones – comprising a teapot with matching creamer, sugar and cups and saucers – made $1,980.

Rounding out just a handful of the day’s many highlights is a French cameo art glass bowl signed Daum Nancy having an orange, white and yellow mottled ground with cameo carved winter scene and quality enamel highlights. The lovely bowl, 2 ½ inches by 4 ¾ inches, found a new home for $2,280.

Woody Auction has several auctions lined up for April and May. They are as follows:

– High Quality Antiques and Furniture Auction (Saturday, April 23rd, online and in the gallery)

– High Quality Antiques Auction (Saturday, May 14th, online and in the gallery)

– American and Brilliant Period Cut Glass Auction (Saturday, May 28th, online and in the gallery)

To learn more about Woody Auction and their calendar of upcoming events, please visit www.woodyauction.com.

