Huateng Pharma Develops Caronic Anhydride & Derivatives As Paxlovid Intermediates

Hunan Province, China, 2022-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — On February 16, 2022, the data on Paxlovid previously published by Pfizer and submitted to the FDA were published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

This NEJM article published viral load data that Paxlovid reduced viral load by 0.868 log10 compared to controls for 5 days of treatment, which equates to a remarkable 7.38-fold reduction in viral load. This pivotal study (NCT04960202) enrolled 2,246 patients with COVID-19, 1,120 received Paxlovid and 1,126 received placebo. Interim analysis showed that 28 days after receiving treatment, Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89.1% (p<0.001). Applying the final results of the ITT analysis, Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 88.9% (p<0.001).

“Paxlovid is the potencial blockbuster drugs for COVID-19 treatment. And in response to this trend, our management decides to introduce a new product line, providing Paxlovid intermediates caronic anhydride & derivatives with the most reasonable price,” says the Marketing Chief of Huateng Pharma. ”Previously, we have already been a trust-wothy CDMO for pharmaceutical intermediates, offering custom synthesis and scale up services for many years. We believe our relationship with our partners will be further strengthened after the launch of this popular phamaceutical intermediates.”

Caronic Anhydride, An Intermediate Of Paxlovid

Speaking of Caronic anhydride, let’s first introduce Boceprevir.

In May 2011, the FDA approved the marketing of Merck’s hepatitis C treatment, Victrelis, also known as Boceprevir.

The molecular structure of Boceprevir consists of three fragments: P1, P2 and P3.

Caronic anhydride is the raw material for the synthesis of fragment P2. Here, fragment P2 can be referred to as the registered starting material and Caronic anhydride can be referred to as the raw material.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 oral drug, Paxlovid, has a molecular structure that also includes fragment P2. With the growing popularity of Paxlovid, a second spring has arrived for caronic anhydride.

About Huateng Pharma