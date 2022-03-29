Rotary Pressure Filter Market to Witness Steady Expansion during 2026

Market: Overview

Rotary Pressure Filters are continuously operating filters that are specifically used for pressure filtration. These filters are used for gas-tight cake handling. The cake discharge that happens at the end of the process occurs at atmospheric pressure. These filters are capable of supporting numerous different process steps during a single drum rotation cycle. Furthermore, different processes can be carried out even after separating the slurry into filter and cake filtrate. These processes include displacement washing, closed-cycle washing, solvent exchange, streaming, single or multi cake washing, cake dehumidification, etc. All of these processes occur in different segment zones of the Rotary Pressure Filter and thus, Rotary Pressure Filters are able to separately discharge different filtrates.

A rotary pressure filter is a fully enclosed unit that can be integrated into different production processes in a gas-tight manner. This allows the user to maintain hygiene while using a rotary pressure filter. Rotary Pressure Filters can operate at a maximum pressure of up to 7 bar and at temperatures ranging from -20 degree Celsius to 160 degree Celsius. Rotary pressure filters create pressure hydraulically, thereby allowing optimization of every single step in the process. Every step of the process is separated into a separate segment zone with the help of pressure-tight separation present inside the rotary pressure filters. These filters have a unique discharge system which facilitate the discharge of cake at atmospheric pressure.

Rotary Pressure Filter Market: Dynamics

Rotary Pressure Filters are used to process organic and inorganic chemicals, such as sodium hydrosulfite, phenyls, paraffins, amines, carbonates, urea adducts and raw materials used for detergents. They can also be used to process pigments and dyes. Furthermore, Rotary Pressure Filters also find usage in pharmaceutical, plastics and agrochemicals industries.

Rotary pressure filters offer high throughput rates and excellent residual moisture values. Thus, diversified use of rotary pressure filters in various end-use industries is expected to drive the growth of the concerned market during the forecast period. However, there are certain disadvantages associated with rotary pressure filters. For instance, they provide limited pressure difference, consume high energy and the discharged cake often contains residual moisture. These are some of the important factors anticipated to hamper the growth of the Rotary Pressure Filter market during the forecast period.

Rotary Pressure Filter Market: Segmentation

Basis of product type Flat Plate Collector

Evacuated Tube Collector basis of filter Small

Medium

Large basis of end use Food Processing

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Rotary Pressure Filter Market: Regional Outlook

The global consumption of Rotary Pressure Filters will depend on the growth of the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the dominant share in the Rotary Pressure Filter market owing to strong investments being made in China’s chemical industry.

The Rotary Pressure Filter market in North America is expected to register significant growth owing to increasing demand for eco-friendly, high efficiency and cost-effective chemical and food processing equipment. Europe is estimated to witness substantial growth in the Rotary Pressure Filter market owing to increasing consumption of ready-to-eat and packaged food. Thus, it is safe to say the Rotary Pressure Filter market will witness robust growth globally during the forecast period.

Rotary Pressure Filter Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the Rotary Pressure Filter market are:

BHS SONTHOFEN

ANDRITZ

NEOTECHS Co.,Ltd

Gneuss

BOKELA GmbH Karlsruhe

BHS-Sonthofen GmbH

Juneng Machinery Group

Hefei Tiangong Science & Technology

Abhishek Filtertechnik Chem-Plant Pvt. Ltd.

DEG

TOMOE Engineering Co., Ltd.

Flsmidth

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Rotary Pressure Filter market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated Rotary Pressure Filter market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Rotary Pressure Filter market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

