Children T-Shirts Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2028

The Children T-Shirts Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global children t-shirts market size is expected to reach USD 27.92 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market growth is credited to the rising demand for cotton-based polo t-shirts in Europe. Rapidly growing demand for short-sleeved t-shirts in North America is anticipated to boost the market growth. Increasing demand for unisex t-shirts from consumers in the U.K. is driving the industry growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of crafted singlet products across the globe is propelling market growth. The rising demand for polyester-based singlets in Asia Pacific is stimulating the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the demand for full sleeves shirts & hoodies is affecting the market growth. The global COVID-19 pandemic had affected the financial backbone of the economy. The global supply chain had strongly collapsed owing to the lockdown enforced across the world. The supply chain of the market for children’s T-shirts was slightly affected during the pandemic. The product sales of local dealers and suppliers were hindered owing to the strict regulations implemented by several central authorities. The product sales of local dealers and suppliers were hindered owing to the strict regulations implemented by several central authorities. The growing demand for Cut T-shirts had propelled the market growth.

Durable cotton-based striped T-shirts had gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising concerns regarding crafted singlet products are refueling the market growth. The key players are approaching commercial integration of business with the help of digital sales partners. E-commerce is improving the global sales of the t-shirt business, which will turn to augment the market growth. The offline segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the global market in 2020. The offline segment includes domestic suppliers, manufacturers, retailers, and supermarkets & hypermarkets.

List of Key Players of Children T-Shirts Market

Benetton Group S.p.A.

Next Retail Ltd.

GAP

H&M

Carter’s, Inc.

Disney Consumer Products

Dolce & Gabbana

American Apparel Inc.

Diesel SpA

Zara SA

Children T-Shirts Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the overall market in 2020. This growth was credited to the increased demand for cotton t-shirts in China and India

The t-shirts segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 67% in 2020. The growing demand for quicker evaporation-based products supports the segment growth

The market in Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The rising demand for spandex-blended singlets in South Africa is anticipated to boost the market growth

The online segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the comprehensive description of products, quick delivery of goods, etc. offered by online platforms

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2028?

What are the growth opportunities of Children T-Shirts market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Children T-Shirts market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

