Membrane Technology Market to reach an estimated value of USD 10,886.0 million in 2027|Pall Corporation, Sartorius nad more

The report on Membrane Technology Market provided based on the recent developments and data that has been collated from the previous year’s looks to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the initial section looks to provide the reader with adequate information regarding the product and services. It focuses on the market definition along with the product applications and end-user industries. The report covers a period spanning from 2022 to 2030. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth study provided in the main section of the report.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Membrane Technology in Pharmaceutical, Biopharma and Life Sciences: North America to Witness Highest Growth by 2027” the global membrane technology market for pharmaceutical, biopharma and life sciences is estimated at USD 7,029.9 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 10,886.0 million in 2027.

The membrane technology market in pharmaceutical, biopharma and life sciences is growing due to increased research and development and production in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Moreover, stringent regulations and usage of single-use disposable technique are also playing a major role in growth of the membrane technology market.

Presence of various filtration techniques such as ultrafiltration, nanofiltration and microfiltration under membrane technology has increased its acceptance in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life science industries for separation and purification of components and biomolecules, over conventional techniques.

Company Profiles:

Pall Corporation.

Sartorius.

3M.

Merck Millipore.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences.

Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

Novasep.

TriSep Corporation.

Amazon Filters Ltd.

Advantec MFS.

However, the market faces some restraints such as effects of membrane fouling, high operational and investment cost and limitation of membrane materials. As a result, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9.1% during 2014-2019.

North America is the largest market for membrane technology in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The U.S. is the world’s largest market for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, North America accounted for about 41% of global pharmaceutical sales in 2012.

Similarly, in Europe, membrane technology is a rapidly growing sector with many associations, organizations and societies actively involved in expansion and implementation of this technology in various industries including pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences.

However, Asia is the fastest growing region in the membrane technology market due to continuous development in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

The global market of membrane technology in pharmaceutical, biopharma and life sciences is segmented as follows:

Membrane Technology Market in Pharmaceutical, Biopharma and Life Sciences, By Technology

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration

Chromatography

