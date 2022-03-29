Insulin Delivery Device Market will rise from US$9,391.1 mn in 2022 to US$14,093.3 mn by 2027

Insulin Delivery Device Market 2022

The report on Insulin Delivery Device Market provided based on the recent developments and data that has been collated from the previous year’s looks to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the initial section looks to provide the reader with adequate information regarding the product and services. It focuses on the market definition along with the product applications and end-user industries. The report covers a period spanning from 2022 to 2027. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth study provided in the main section of the report.

Surging prevalence of diabetes and growing awareness among patients regarding the treatment options available are the key factors propelling the global insulin delivery devices market. In a recent report titled “Global Market Study on Insulin Delivery Devices: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2027”, Persistence Market Research states that the market for insulin delivery devices is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2027. If this holds true, the value of the global market will rise from US$9,391.1 mn in 2022 to US$14,093.3 mn by 2027.

Even with the increasing number of factors fueling the insulin delivery devices market, high cost of insulin analog and complications and risks associated with the delivery of insulin are anticipated to impede the growth of the global market. However, trends such as development of home infusion therapy and artificial pancreas are gaining popularity, which is sure to boost the insulin delivery devices market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the market:

Abbott Laboratories.

Novo Nordisk A / S.

Eli Lilly and Company.

Medtronic, Inc.

Sanofi, Becton.

Dickinson and Company.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Other

The insulin delivery devices market is segmented on the basis of device into insulin pens, insulin jet injectors, insulin syringes, and insulin pumps.

Different regional markets for insulin delivery devices are driven by various factors and the research report offers an in-depth analysis of the forces that govern the growth of each regional segment. The five regions covered in the global insulin delivery devices market are North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of the World.

North America accounts for the largest share of the overall insulin delivery devices market and is anticipated to retain its lead throughout the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to rise in geriatric population, alarming prevalence of diabetes, and surging number of obese and overweight population. The Latin America insulin delivery devices market is fueled by the establishment of several manufacturing and research facilities in the region.

Asia, identified as having immense potential for future growth, is a market that is gaining prominence when it comes to insulin delivery devices. This development can be attributed to growing awareness about diabetes and the various treatment options, rise in aging population, support from government in the form of healthcare initiatives, and increasing prevalence of diabetes.

The Europe insulin delivery devices market is driven by factors similar to those fueling the North America market: increase in aging population, technological advances in the delivery of insulin, growing prevalence of diabetes, and rising awareness among the patient population regarding treatment of diabetes.

