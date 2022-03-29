Cell Tissue Culture Supplies Market 2022: Global Key Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, BD Diagnostics, EMD Millipore, Corning, Inc and more

Cell Tissue Culture Supplies Market 2022

This report provides in depth study of “Cell Tissue Culture Supplies Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Cell Tissue Culture Supplies Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2027” the global cell and tissue culture supplies market was valued at USD 16,322.7 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2027, to reach an estimated value of USD 28,108.3 million in 2027.

Cell culture is the process by which cells are grown under appropriate conditions. The cells to be cultivated are removed from the tissue and disintegrated by means of enzymatic activity or mechanical process under sterile conditions. After disintegration, cells are subcultured and transferred into a fresh medium for growth.

Some of the major companies dealing in the global market for cell and tissue culture supplies market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BD Diagnostics.

EMD Millipore.

Corning, Inc.

Lonza Group.

Others.

Cell and tissue culture has its applications in various fields such as treatment of diseases, production of vaccines and antibodies, drug discovery, and others. Globally, the cell and tissue culture supplies market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and artificial organs, increasing R&D in the field of cell and tissue engineering and rising applications of cell and tissue cultures.

In addition, and rising awareness about cell and tissue culture techniques and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the cell and tissue culture supplies market. However, factors such as strict license and accreditation procedures and complexity in cell culture techniques restrain the global market for cell and tissue culture supplies market.

In addition, factors such as high cost followed with affordability issues and ethical concerns negatively impact the growth of the cell and tissue culture supplies market.

North America has the largest market for the global cell and tissue culture supplies market. This is due to technological advancement and increased acceptance of artificial organs in the region. North American market for cell and tissue culture supplies is estimated at USD 8,079.0 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14,079.0 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7%.In terms of growth, Asia is the fastest growing region; this is due to increasing R&D in the field of cell and tissue culture in the region. In terms of type of media, serum-free media is the fastest segment. In terms of reagents, growth factors and cytokines are the fastest growing segment.

Some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global cell and tissue culture supplies market include increasing number of contract research and growing popularity of serum-free, specialty, and customized media solutions.

The cell and tissue culture supplies market is segmented as follows:

Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market, By Segments

Instruments

Consumables

Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market, By Consumable Products

Media Classical media Lysogeny broth Chemically defined media Specialty media Serum-free media Protein-free media



Reagents Growth factors and cytokines Albumin Amino acids Thrombin Protease inhibitors



Will be Fetal bovine serum

Contamination detection kits

Cryoprotective agents

Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market, By Instruments

Culture Systems Tissue culture flasks Multiple well plates Roller bottles Bioreactors Culture bags Culture dishes



Biosafety cabinets

Incubators

Cryostorage equipment

Roller Bottle equipment

Pipetting instruments

Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market, By Applications

Biopharmaceutical production

Vaccine production

Drug screening and development

Gene therapy

Toxicity testing

Cancer research

