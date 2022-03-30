Mumbai Kids win big at GEMA’s Annual Short Story Writing Competition, 2022

Mumbai, India, 2022-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Vihana Rhea and Haresh Khilnani from Utpal Shangvi Global School, Mumbai bagged the second position at GEMA’s Annual Short Story Writing Competition, 2022, in the Sub-Junior category, taking home a prize money of $75 and a place in the Children Story Book. ‘GEMA’ announced the results of The Annual Short Story Competition, 2022 on their official website. Ava Miller from Chicago, Lucas brown from Canberra, and Freja Christensen from Levantkaj grabbed the first prize in Senior, Sub Junior, and Junior categories respectively and took home a prize money of $100 and a certificate.

GEMA Short Story Writing Competition is an annual event for young writers all around the world whose top 20 entries get published in Children Story Book, every year, both as paperback and eBook. The book is sold in over 30,000 stores across 150+ countries and popular E-commerce stores like Amazon. The event has been highly successful in the past with over 6000 Participants from 150 Schools Across the Middle East in the preceding year.

Submissions were deemed open for writers and artists aged 14 across the world until February 6, 2022. All the participants received a certificate and gift voucher for their zealous efforts, while the top 3 winners bagged a Cash Prize of $100/ $75/$50 respectively. Top 50 Stories will be published on Gema’s official website, www.gemajr.com.

About Gema:

GEMA is an online educational platform that caters to quenching the thirst of curious young minds through interactive classes and creative methods. We offer academic courses but we also offer hobby classes and the likes taught by experts who are passionate about their field as well as about teaching them to your children. Any student who is 3-12 years old can join our classes. In GEMA, every lesson ensures effective learning using intensive lessons and teaching methods. It seeks to build a personality and confidence for your child based on the learning experiences.

Media Contact Information: GEMA Official Website- https://gemajr.com/ / 9953002157 (Ind.) / +971527809450 (Int.) /

