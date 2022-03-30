New Book by Angela Jackson: Chasing Glitter

NYC, USA, 2022-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — She’s never felt safe. He’s willing to risk everything. Will their wine-flavored romance lead to happiness… or heartbreak?

“Captivating, and stunning, this “must read” is a deep dive into the heart of a woman.”—Susan Carnes, author of Hotel Belmar, The Ghost Has The Key.

“Angela takes the reader on a roller coaster ride of emotional highs and lows.”—Kat Karpenko, author of The Photograph

“A graphic, dynamic and exciting read.”—D.F. Bannerman, author of The Shaman’s Wheel

“This story will grab you and keep you up all night!”—Liane West.

“Angela Jackson doe snot disappoint. Julianna is everywoman—for fortune or otherwise, we all might walk in her shoes.” —Sarah Trevor, author of Divining the Vein

“With story that fully captures the imagination, Chasing Glitter shares vital insights through Julianna’s voice and leaves the reader feeling stronger for having read it.” —Suzan Lauder, bestselling author of The Mist of her Memory

Author and Life-skills coach, Angela Jackson’s warmth and wisdom has inspired hundreds of people to make positive life changes. She’s appeared on CBS “Geraldo”, CBC “Venture”, Real Life” and “Life by Design” TV shows and is a regular contributor to radio and print media.

Title: Chasing Glitter

Author: Angela Jackson

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351998

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 370 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers. We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.