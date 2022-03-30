Modular Metering Market: Introduction

Modular Metering is a main service module utilized in combination with a meter stack in order to make a personalized line up of metering. The main service module can be the main lug, the main circuit breaker, the main fusible switch or the pressure switch that is bound.

The meter stack is offered with various meter sockets as well as bus ratings. It comprises of design line which enables addition or removal of meters and key devices to meet future requirements. Modular Metering is commonly used in strip malls, large condominiums, and light commercial applications wherein more than six units are required to be installed further. Modular metering is also known as Gangable Metering.

Modular metering enables the client to install a multiple tenant metering device in one location while providing space and cost savings for existing installation. Such operational benefits is anticipated to drive the modular metering market forward during the forecast period.