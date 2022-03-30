Get Enrolled for Women’s dress coats in Canada at Emmydeveaux. Shop

Edmonton, Canada, 2022-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Emmydeveaux.com, an acclaimed women’s wear online shop, is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to all fashionistas to enroll for their exclusive women’s dress coats in Canada. Founded by Emily Salsbury in 2018, the brand is committed to offering its customers valued and high-end products, be it fabric quality, flawless tailoring and fitting, sustainability, and innovative designs. A brand that inspires its customers to flaunt their body shape, figure, and their choice of dresses, Emmydeveaux.com has become the first choice for its customers in Canada. The story of the growth of this online women’s fashion store is stimulating and thought-provoking.

As a special offer, the store is reaching out to all women to enroll themselves for the trendy, chic, and sophisticated women’s dress coats in Canada. The black dress coat called the Addison had been designed stylishly for women of all shapes and sizes. Starting from the extra small size to small, medium, large, and extra-large. The coat fits women with varied body shapes with thorough perfection, be it apple shape, pear, hourglass, or rectangle shape. In fact, women with the last two body shapes can wear the coat as an evening dress, formal wear, or simply as casual attire.

Elements that are impressively lovable about the women’s dress coats in Canada

The coat is a multi-faceted entity. It can be worn as a coat, dress, blazer, or jacket. Made eco-consciously, the material is stretchable and comes with a liner. The outer part or the shell is made of 49% polyester combined with 3% Spandex and 48% Viscose, while the liner is made from 975 polyester and 3% Spandex. It is equipped with underarm stretch panels with front pockets and gunmetal buttons. Maintenance of the garment is no big challenge as it needs one dry cleaning routine during the entire season.

Customers can now subscribe to the store online to complete the enrollment process. Every subscription entitles the user to a 10% discount on the first order, plus the opportunity to stay connected with the store’s latest offerings, product launches, etc. For every woman out there who prefers minimalist style, this is an opportunity to bring home an exquisite dress that can be paired up well with any accessory or outfit and has the flexibility of being worn as a sole dress too. Visit https://emmydeveaux.com/products/theaddison to enroll today.

Emmydeveaux.com is a Canadian brand and store, but it ships its products worldwide and has a dedicated fulfillment center in Canada to meet the growing demands. Two key elements that set the brand apart from its competitors are its fitting-centric commitment and its top priority on fabric quality. Other than that, the brand ensures simple, elegant designs with the choicest color options that make its products an instant hit with customers. Some of the different categories that customers can shop for are accessories, hoodies, bags, bodysuits, dresses, hats, gift cards, jackets, pants, skirts, shirts, shoes, tops, and more. Visit the site https://emmydeveaux.com/ for more details and information.