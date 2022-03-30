Services by Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union

Killeen, TX, 2022-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Credit Unions are members-owned, non – profit financial institutions which provide services to promote financial wellbeing of their community. As non-profit and member centric cooperatives, credit unions have multiple economic benefits. They strive to offer multiple saving options, lower fees & loan rates, and high dividends on the deposits.

About the Organization 

Insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF), Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, Killeen offers a broad array of financial services. Formerly known as Killeen Teachers Federal Credit Union, it has been actively working since 1957 for the mutual benefit and general welfare of its member-owners. They work within the vicinity of Bell County, Texas, west of Interstate 35. 

Services by Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union 

  • GCTFCU offers various types of accounts for your banking convenience such as Share Savings Account, Checking Account, Certificates of Deposit, Money Market Accounts, Individual Retirement Account, Christmas Club and more.
  • Overdraft Protection.
  • Payroll Deduction,
  • Direct Deposit,
  • Notary Service,
  • MasterCard Cash Advance,
  • On-line access,
  • MasterCard Gift Cards,
  • Wire Transfer,
  • ACH Origination,
  • Bill Pay,
  • ATM,
  • New and Pre-Owned Vehicle Loans.
  • Pre-Approval on vehicle loans.
  • Credit Builder Loans.
  • Secured/Unsecured Loans.
  • Lower loan rates and higher deposit rates.
  • Personalized Financial Services.

For further queries, visit Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, Killeen at 3305 E Elms Rd, Killeen, TX 76542, United States. You can also dial (254) 690 – 2274 to reach them. Check out their website https://gctfcu.net to know more about their products and services.

