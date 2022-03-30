Plutus Health is Joining ASCA Summit 2022

DALLAS, TX, 2022-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Plutus Health Inc., a proud leader in healthcare innovation, is joining the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA) Summit 2022.

The event will run from April 27 to 30 in Dallas, Texas. Plutus Health Inc. will be in Booth 303.

“We are proud to take part in this year’s summit,” says Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health, Inc. “Joining this conference; underscores our commitment to helping ASCs improve patient engagement and deliver medical billing solutions to boost their revenue cycle management.”

Plutus Health Inc. focuses on healthcare innovation by providing revenue cycle management services. Many ASC providers rely on its solutions to increase cash flow and collections and minimize the rate of denials while ensuring compliance.

“ASC medical billing is notoriously complex, but our solutions make it easier for ASC providers. We help them grow and sustain their practices by empowering patient engagement,” John adds.

The ASCA 2022 Conference & Expo lets participants gather top-quality clinical, competitive, financial, regulatory, and business information from some of the most renowned professionals in the ASC community. The conference also provides opportunities to earn CEs, including AEU credits for the CASC credential, IPCHs for the CAIP credential, and nursing contact hours.

Aside from this, ASCA 2022 highlights a wide array of solutions that can boost the financial viability of ASC practices, including medical billing and revenue cycle management solutions from Plutus Health Inc.

The conference likewise offers networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with contemporaries, talk to industry leaders and peers, and meet other ASC professionals.

MEDIA CONTACT

Thomas John

Plutus Health Inc.

Tel: (469) 242-6053

Email: info@calpion.com

4835 LBJ Freeway, Suite 300,

Dallas, TX 75244