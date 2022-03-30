VSPL is recognized as a Leading Indian Software Development Company by Clutch

About Clutch

Clutch is a B2B ratings and reviews platform dedicated to connecting businesses of all sizes with the best-fit service providers to help them improve overall productivity. Clutch cuts through the disorganized market research process through their streamlined review methodology. The platform evaluated thousands of companies based on their reviews from former clients, past awards, and brand reputation.

Response from our Director

On receiving the recognition, Mr. Bhaskar Metikel, the director and co-founder of VSPL had the following to say:

“It is gratifying to mark our presence among multiple software development companies and are proud of everything we have accomplished.”

He further added that as the company grows and ventures into new markets, positive and empowering reviews on Clutch, from our clients are a reminder of who we are and the ways we improve and impact our clients’ businesses.

Client Reviews

Here few of our client’s feedback on the platform:

“We are extremely happy with what has been delivered to us so far. CRM works fine and everything was completed in a timely manner and to our satisfaction.”

“Some things were not in the scope of their work, but they have found a great solution and have fixed it on time. The team communicated via email, Slack, and Google Meet, and we are fascinated by the team’s effort to go the extra mile”

About VSPL

Vindaloo Softtech Pvt. Ltd. is a leading offshore outsourcing company with a core focus on VoIP technologies and custom app development. Our innovative solutions and customer-centric approach make VSPL a trusted partner for most of our clients. At VSPL, life is about balancing fun with work.

Interested in learning more about VSPL and its services? Check out case studies or our offered services.