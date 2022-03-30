The Indwelling Catheters Market to Accelerate through Healthcare Chabot’s

The Indwelling Catheters Market is expected to grow step-wise in the next 10 years. Video-calling has penetrated the healthcare vertical, resulting in effective long-distance monitoring. Virtual doctor visits are followed by superlative telemedicine, which results in cost-effectiveness as well as various options to choose from (regarding medical practitioners). This would be how the healthcare vertical go in the upcoming period.

According to a recent study by Persistence Market Research, the global indwelling catheters market is anticipated to witness high growth at 6.4% CAGR and be valued at over US$ 13.5 Bn by 2031.

Demand for indwelling catheters is surging with increasing geriatric population. With increasing age, the immune system becomes weak and people become more prone to illnesses and suffer from different diseases such as cancer and kidney diseases.

According to Population Reference Bureau data of 2019, Japan, Italy, Greece, Portugal, and Germany are the top five countries with 28.2%, 22.8%, 21.8%, 21.8%, and 21.4%, respectively, of population over 65 years of age.

With ever-increasing number of hospitals and surgeries, sales of indwelling catheters are also increasing in parallel. This is mainly because during or post-surgical procedures, there is the need to drain urine and keep the bladder empty.

Also, demand for indwelling catheter increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is primarily due to the increased number of patients admitted in hospitals seeking treatment for COVID-19 and its associated diseases. Thus, there was a positive impact of COVID-19 on the demand for indwelling catheters.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, peripheral intravenous catheters hold 66% market share in 2021.

By material, tetrafluorethylene-hexafluoropropylene (Teflon) accounts for 49.8% market share, because of its less frictional property which helps in easy insertion.

By packaging, single strip packs of indwelling catheters account for 62.2% of the market share in 2021.

By end user, hospitals account for 52.2% market share in due to rising number of patient’s getting admitted to hospitals.

By region, North America held the largest market share of 47.9% due to the presence of key players in the region.

“Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence and increasing surgical procedures expected to drive demand for indwelling catheters over the decade,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Who is Winning in This Space?

Some of the main manufacturers of indwelling catheters are focusing on product launches, collaborations and acquisitions to enhance their market presence.

In November 2016, Coloplast acquired Comfort Medical, a U.S. distributor of catheters and ostomy supplies.

In March 2021, ConvaTec, Inc. acquired Cure Medical, a manufacturer of intermittent catheters.

In May 2019, Cardinal Health Inc. launched its RADIAL 360 portfolio, including RBL-TG™, RBL-JK™, and SUPER TORQUE® PLUS diagnostic catheters.

