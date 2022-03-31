Two Brothers Organic Farms have launched their new range of organic peanut butter

Pune, India, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Two Brothers Organic Farms is the most reliable and popular source of organic food products. They opt for traditional and natural processes to curate their products and offer them to their customers at reasonable prices.

Two Brothers Organic Farms has recently launched its new range of organic peanut butter and has been dealing in the organic and natural food market for more than a decade. During this period it has built a reputed name in the industry as a biodiverse, self-sustaining food system that is certified by ECOCERT.

Now, they have launched the all-new organic peanut butter line in their product category; The scrumptious and healthiest peanut butter is made from a native variety of peanuts. These peanuts are salt or sand roasted and they are even stoned ground in the traditional manner.

The best part about the peanut butter is there is no use of any type of binders, emulsifiers, or filters used and this is what makes it the best peanut butter that one can find in the market. The peanut butter sold by Two Brothers Organic Farms is 100% pure.

Currently, TBOF is shipping to more than 40 countries and it has even been rated as the number one organic farming brand in India. Even the PM of India has talked about the employment given by TBOF to more than 9000 farmers and it has even been rated as a top 10 startup that made 2020 better.

And TBOF is the only brand in India that has been featured on Global Startup Brands during The Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2020 by Shopify. This makes TBOF one of the most promising organic farming brands in India that are taking organic farming to the next level.

One can even notice separation in the jar after storing and this is one of the indications that Two Brothers Organic Farms is selling only natural peanut butter. Talking about the ingredients used in the natural peanut butter, there are only two; roasted peanuts and rock salt.

The new range of the best peanut butter has even got certification from Food and Drugs Administration, Stelcore, United States Accreditation, and International Accreditation Service. So, the quality of the peanut butter belongs to the top-notch category.