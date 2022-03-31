Scientology Nashville Celebrates L. Ron Hubbard’s 111th Birthday

Nashville, TN, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Millions across the globe celebrate March 13, L. Ron Hubbard’s birthday, to honor the man who has touched their lives in countless ways, and in Nashville, members are gathering for three events to celebrate.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Scientology, the world’s youngest major religion, adding another dimension to the celebration.

Ron Hubbard once remarked that there are only two tests of a life well lived: “Did he do what he intended?” and “Were people glad he lived?” He also believed that “wisdom is meant for anyone who wishes to reach for it.” He shared the knowledge he discovered, recording his research in more than 10,000 authored works and the 3,000 recorded lectures of Dianetics and Scientology.

And while Scientologists the world over honor his legacy with celebrations in Scientology Churches and Missions, many millions more recognize him for the humanitarian initiatives derived from his work. L. Ron Hubbard’s common-sense moral code, The Way to Happiness, transformed a poverty-stricken African village. That same booklet helped forge peace between warring gangs in the streets of South Central Los Angeles. And it has reduced recidivism among the most hardened criminals throughout Mexico.

Teachers in Nigeria remember L. Ron Hubbard for the technology of study that has given them the tools to salvage entire generations.

And officials, religious leaders and entire towns and cities across South Africa know him as the man who inspired the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who have empowered a movement throughout the country with Scientology Tools for Life training.

Ron Hubbard earned the Publishers Weekly Century Award for the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. The magazine describes it as “perhaps the best-selling non-Christian book of all time in the West.” Smithsonian magazine lists L. Ron Hubbard among the 11 most influential religious figures in American history and one of the 100 most significant Americans of all time.

And in Nashville, he was granted a proclamation recognizing his accomplishments from the Tennessee General Assembly.

To learn more about L. Ron Hubbard and the religion he founded, visit the Scientology Network at scientology.tv, which was launched March 12, 2018, in honor of L. Ron Hubbard’s birthday.