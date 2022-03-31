Tactical Pro Supply Offers Exclusive Access to Deals and Discounts with Team Tactical

Farmingdale, NY, USA, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Tactical Pro Supply offers America’s first patriotic t-shirt subscription plan. True patriots can sign for a monthly membership to get the latest Tactical Supply shirts delivered to their door every month. They also get lifetime discounts and are automatically entered into free giveaways. To join the monthly plan, subscribers have to pay $1 on the first month and $20 on the first of every month.

“We offer annual memberships as well. Plus, there are no extra shipping costs. They get membership discounts on all future orders. Subscribers are in complete control of the membership plan. They can add, remove, or skip whenever they want,” says a spokesperson for Tactical Pro Supply.

The discount extends to all products and even comes with free US shipping. The Tactical Supply team selects two winners at random every month. As a bonus perk, annual members are entered twice, increasing their chances of winning the giveaway.

“Subscribers can change t-shirt sizes by changing plan type before the last day of the month. They can also skip a month if they want. The store offers free delivery and returns on orders over $70 even without a membership,” adds the spokesperson.

The Tactical Supply team donates a portion of every sale to the PTSD Foundation of America. “We believe we must help people who have sacrificed their lives to defend our freedom. We believe in good old-fashioned American values: pride in country, pride in self, and keeping jobs in America. All our clothes are designed, developed, and manufactured in the United States. Tactical Pro Supply is a family-owned and operated believing in good old-fashioned red, white, and blue values,” he adds.

About Tactical Pro Supply:

Tactical Pro Supply is a family-owned and operated online store offering affordable prices for patriotic shirts, hoodies, and American flag hats. To learn more, visit https://www.tacticalprosupply.com/.