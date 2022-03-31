PowerAdSpy Shares A Quick Guide For Facebook Canvas Ads

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Since Facebook is one of the best social media platforms for advertising and marketing purposes, almost 90% of advertisers use Facebook as a medium to spread brand awareness and engage the audience for their business. Hence, the advertisers must be aware that numerous ad formats are available on Facebook. One such ad format is Facebook Canvas Ads. So, PowerAdSpy shares a quick guide on the same.

WHAT IS CANVAS ADS?

Canvas ads is a full-screen mobile-friendly ad experience hosted on Facebook by the advertisers to engage their viewers for their brand’s promotion. According to PowerAdSpy, canvas ads allow advertisers to deliver immersive and attractive ads to catch the eyeballs of the audience. Some viewers guessed it as a regular news feed ad, but Canvas ads combine videos, photos, GIFs and CTAs, and allow the user to click, scroll, swipe and tap to engage with the brands on Facebook.

For creating the best Facebook Canvas Ads, the advertiser must design it in a unique way and with the best templates for attracting viewers to their page. But, here PowerAdSpy mentions some of the best tips to create these ads. Let’s check it out:

ADD IMAGE AND TEXT: Before hosting the ad, add images and text together to maintain a balance between the same. Too much text can make the ad look fussy, which leaves a negative impact on the viewers.

SELECT ATTRACTIVE COMPONENTS: The first slide of Canvas Ads is one of the most significant parts of the advertising procedure. The advertiser may create it in a way, which viewers find a bit trendy and stylish.

NEVER FORGET THE CTA BUTTON: Add CTA buttons for engaging and increasing traffic on the website. It is the only way to drag the viewers and make them land on the business page for better enhancement.

STORY-TELLING FEATURE: Create the ad in the form of a story to make the ad look more specific and fascinating, delivering a great message to the audience as the brand’s promotion.

