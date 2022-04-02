Urban Hospitality Services – Commercial Cleaning Service, Hospitality & Events Staffing, Pest Control Service

Doha, Qatar, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — UHS Specializes in all facets of commercial cleaning in various industries. With expertise in providing cleaning services to a diverse clientele we understand the changing functions and needs of organization for the wellbeing of employees & workplace health & safety. We stay true to our motto of “Quality without compromise” in every aspect of our activities with our client list and reputation growing from strength to strength.

Over the years we have put in place systems and training to ensure that our clients experience extraordinary levels of cleanliness, sanitization and customer care- consistently. Working closely with our customers we are committed to aligning our services to their needs. Our clients value our reliability, flexibility and incredibly fast response times.

Post Construction/Handover Cleaning

If you’ve spent millions in engineering & construction of a facility that you are proud of, don’t shy away from giving it a finishing touch it deserves. Our team of professionals ensures every tough to remove concrete deposit and construction debris finds its way to the bin to leave a sparkling surface behind. Got client inspection or owners visiting to check on their property…Never too late to call us!

Commercial Contract Cleaning

For a long-term association every organization needs a trusted business partner. UHS is your ideal service partner for cleaning contracts to provide you with a peace of mind that your property is in the hands of professionals.

Pre/Post Events Call off Cleaning

Don’t let the thought of the mess it leaves behind stop you from hosting a great event. As long as you’ve given us a heads up, go ahead and enjoy the glamour. Our time sensitive and detail-oriented team shall ensure that when we are done you would be eager to plan your next event.

Carpet & Upholstery Shampooing

Carpet & Upholstery are the most overused fixture & furniture in your living or working space. Regular shampooing extends the life of your carpet & upholstery while improving aesthetic appearance and over the long run save you money

Janitorial Services

When you enjoy working with professionals at your workplaces, why not hire professionals for the upkeep of your workplace. Our Janitors are trained to the specifications of BICS Standard (British Institute of Cleaning Science) and rigorously implement their training on ground.

Marble/Stone Polishing

Your floor Marble/Stone tells a lot of the environment of the property right from the first step. Ensure we understand the history of floor before we plan to treat it right. Floor restoration, polishing and crystallizing is an art we excel in.

Hospitality & Events Staffing

UHS is the all-in-one solution service provider that leading Hotels in Qatar rely upon for their temporary staffing needs. We provide exceptional staff options to complement your business and provide our clients with a service that leaves a positive lasting impression.

We specialize in well-trained, highly skilled hospitality personnel that can confidently represent the standards required by our diverse client operations. UHS offers a variety of Hospitality roles that meets & exceed our client’s expectations.

Room Attendants

Public Area Attendants

Laundry Attendants

Kitchen Stewards

Kitchen Runners

Bell Boys

Waiter / Waitresses

Office Support Staff

Pest Control Service

We know our pest like you know your businesses. Reducing the risk of pest infections and dealing with any pest issues, UHS specialists can evaluate the best way to provide customized solutions to your problems.

Whether its pest that you see around or bugs that go unseen, all it takes is one call from you to send our team of exterminators to your rescue. Our pest control services use the latest equipment, as well as intelligent pest management techniques

Anti-Termite Treatment

Rodent Control

Treatment for Bed Bugs

Flies Treatment

Ant & Cockroach Management

Disinfection Solution

Contact US

2nd Floor, Al Hitmi Building,

C-Ring Road, P.O Box: 7218,

Doha – Qatar

+974 4477 0455

info@urbanhospitalityservices.com