Church of Scientology Nashville Observes World Health Day 2022

Nashville, TN, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Church of Scientology will host a community event for World Health Day in early April, 2022.

World Health Day is celebrated annually and each year draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world. The date of 7 April marks the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization in 1948. This year the theme is “Our Planet, Our Health.”

The Church of Scientology has long supported the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, which has as its mission to educate people about the dangerous effects of drugs so they understand and can make informed choices on the subject. They have teamed up to host a community event on April 8th at 7:00 pm to help people learn about the disastrous effects of drugs, and what is happening in the local community.

The general public is invited to attend and organizations requesting booth space should contact info@drugfreetn.org.

Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the church, said, “You can’t have overall health and wellness with harmful street drugs in your system, and Drug-Free Tennessee is working hard to spread that message around the state.”

This is the sixth year Drug-Free Tennessee (DFT) has worked with the community to celebrate World Health Day. DFT is a chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) and the Tennessee chapter provides educational materials free of charge to anyone working on drug prevention.

For more information on the Drug-Free Tennessee, visit drugfreetn.org. For more on the Church of Scientology or its programs, visit scientology-ccnashville.org.