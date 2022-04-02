FAN EXPO HQ Partners with DC for Exclusive Batman Adventures #12 Variants at 2022 Shows

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — FAN EXPO HQ today announced a partnership with DC and superstar artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau that will provide event attendees throughout 2022 with an exclusive variant cover version of Batman Adventures #12. Premium and VIP ticketholders at 12 FAN EXPO events will receive one of 12 cover variants as “blind bags” in their swag bags, beginning at FAN EXPO Philadelphia on April 8.

The issue includes the super-rare Signed Edition and the ultra-rare Remarked Edition of the comic book, originally released in 1993, and notable for the introduction of Harley Quinn, who graces the cover. FAN EXPO HQ is thrilled to provide this opportunity for attendees to score these iconic editions as part of a level up across its portfolio as the largest comic con producer in the world.

“This collaboration with DC and the legendary Stanley Lau is just another example of how FAN EXPO is taking it to the next level,” said FAN EXPO HQ Vice President, Andrew Moyes. “Every single variant of this comic will be a treasure for collectors, especially those who love ‘Harley Quinn’. We hope the opportunity to secure these special and rare editions amplifies the excitement for our shows in 2022 that much more.”

These special blind bags, inspired by the blind bag introduced with DC’s The Death of Superman in 1993, will be included in swag bags for Premium and VIP ticketholders and range in rarity:

Variant Cover A

• MAIN EDITION COVER A (1:1.5)

• VIRGIN EDITION COVER A (1:5)

• GLOW-IN-THE-DARK EDITION COVER A (1:10)

• FOIL EDITION COVER A (1:30)

• FOIL EDITION SIGNED COVER A (1:120)

• FOIL EDITION REMARKED COVER A (1:3000)

Variant Cover B

• MAIN EDITION COVER B (1:1.5)

• VIRGIN EDITION COVER B (1:5)

• GLOW-IN-THE-DARK EDITION COVER B (1:10)

• FOIL EDITION COVER B (1:30)

• FOIL EDITION SIGNED COVER B (1:120)

• FOIL EDITION REMARKED COVER B (1:3000)

For information on each show and to get tickets, please visit respective show websites.

• FAN EXPO Philadelphia: April 8-10, 2022

• Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo: April 21-24, 2022 *15th Anniversary Celebration

• FAN EXPO Cleveland: April 29-May 1, 2022

• FAN EXPO St. Louis: May 13-15, 2022

• MEGACON Orlando: May 19-22, 2022

• FAN EXPO Dallas: June 17-19, 2022

• FAN EXPO Denver: July 1-3, 2022

• FAN EXPO Chicago: July 7-10, 2022 *Celebrating 50 Years in Chicago

• FAN EXPO Boston: August 12-14, 2022

• FAN EXPO Canada: August 25-28, 2022

• Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo: September 16-18, 2022 (Tickets on sale April 27, 2022)

• FAN EXPO San Francisco: November 25-27, 2022 *Debut Show

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest 2022 schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

ABOUT DC

DC, a WarnerMedia Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC Universe Infinite digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.