Talent Placement Officers' Meet cum Orientation 2022 by Periyar University with HireMee & Vee Technologies .

Tamil Nadu, India, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Talent Placement Officers’ Meet cum Orientation 2022 Conducted by Periyar University with HireMeeVee & Technologies .

Periyar University, Salem, conducted Talent Placement Officers’ Meet cum Orientation 2022 in association with HireMeeVee & Technologies on 28th March 2022. The event took place at Periyar University between 9.30 am and

1.30 pm. Professionals from HireMeeVee & Technologies are present at the event. The Vice-Chancellor of the University announced designing a new industry and job-oriented curriculum.

The Talent Placement Officers’ Meet cum Orientation 2022 was conducted to orient placement officers of the university and its affiliated colleges to increase the employability of the students. Mr. Subha Mahata, Associate

Director Institutions, HireMee; Mr. Rajesh Patro, VP & Head HR, Vee Technologies; Mr. Athar Anjum, TA Head, Vee Technologies, and Mr. Muralidhar Padmanabharao, COO of Vee Technologies, delivered a speech on the same.

The Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University, Dr. R. Jagannathan announced about designing an Industry and job-oriented curriculum to increase the employability of the students in MNCs. Professors from the Indian Institute

of Technology and industry experts are part of the new curriculum designing committee, he added.

About HireMee

HireMee is a SaaS platform for recruitment, assessments, and examination and is a part of Karpaga Assessment App Matrix Services Private Limited (KAAM Services Private Limited) and a social enterprise by Vee Technologies. Mr.

Chocko Valliappa, the founder of HireMee, started the company with a vision to get young graduates- India’s hidden diamonds from different tiers of the nation to be discovered by companies. The company is also on a mission to

register and complete assessments of 2 million students from over 7000 campuses.