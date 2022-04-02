Ubuy Bahrain shares Highlights of the Biggest Ramadan Sale 2022

Get to Know About Our Ramadan Kareem Sale

Posted on 2022-04-02 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Bahrain, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ —Ubuy Bahrain, a globally renowned cross-border shopping platform in Bahrain has recently launched their upcoming Ramadan festival sale, on their app and website.

 

Get closer to God during this sacred month of Ramadan. During this holy period, people fast,  abstain from pleasure to be closer to the Divine one. Enjoy an everlasting bond of spirituality in this blessed month of joy. Decorate yourself with top-notch quality Ramadan decorations. There is a wide range of products available for decorating your home to get a good Ramadan vibe. Some of the products are Ramadan Lanterns, Chandeliers, Candles, Ornaments and string lights. You can rely on this website for decorating your home in a pleasant way, as their Ramadan Sale 2022 is live. So shop your favourite pleasing decoration item with fascinating offers from there. May Allah bless you with Tremendous happiness and prosperity.

The festive time of Ramadan is here and it has brought various shopping extravagances with it. Ubuy Bahrain Ramadan Sale is on Shop as you please for your loved ones. This sale would be going on for the whole Ramadan month. Get yourself ready and procure double enjoyment of Ramadan shopping with instant discounts and cashback without the issue of a minimum amount limit.

 

10% Instant Discount + 20% Cashback

 

Note: The cashback amount will be collected in your Ucredit wallet

 

Use Code: UBFEST

Find Interesting Ramadan Discounts, Deals & Offers in the Following Categories

Feel blessed with joy and happiness on this auspicious occasion of Ramadan. Enjoy close time with your dear ones and prepare Ramadan gift baskets for them. You can consider these products categories for making purchases along with amazing discounts and offers.

Fashion Trends

  • Ethnic Wear
  • Artificial Jewellery
  • Footwear
  • Watches
  • Scarves & Head Covers

Feasting After Fasting 

  • Dates
  • Organic Juices
  • Dry Fruits
  • Multigrain Protein Bars
  • Noodles & Snacks

Hygiene Habits

  • Floor Cleaners
  • Hand Washes & Sanitizers
  • Toiletries
  • Insect Repellents
  • Manicure Sets

Beauty Products

  • Mascaras
  • Face Mists
  • Lipsticks
  • Nail Polishes
  • Perfumes

Ramadan Decorations

  • Ramadan Lanterns
  • String Lights
  • Ramadan Ornaments
  • Ramadan Candles 
  • Chandeliers

Gardening Equipment

  • Grass Trimmers
  • Gardening Spades
  • Garden Watering Equipment
  • Hanging Planters
  • Fertilizer Spreaders

Kitchen Appliances

  • Refrigerators
  • Food Containers
  • Juice Makers
  • Electric Kettles
  • Crockery Sets

Roasting & Frying

  • Electric Grills
  • Microwaves
  • Toasters and Ovens
  • Pressure Cookers
  • Air Fryers

 

Take a tour of our website “ubuy.com.bh” and find interesting shopping extravagance on a wide range of world-class products. For a more pleasing and hassle-free shopping experience, you can download our Shopping App.

Media Contact:

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: care@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.com.bh

