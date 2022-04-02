SACRED BEAUTY WAX BAR OPENS IN CALGARY

Calgary, Canada, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Sacred Beauty Wax Bar Calgary, is a leading waxing hair removal service, located at Unit 14, 1181 11 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2R 1K9. With a reputation for being one of the best in the waxing business, Sacred Beauty Wax Bar provides waxing specialists for individuals looking for an experience in comfortable surroundings that is quick and enjoyable.

Sacred Beauty Wax Bar was started by its founder, Leah Cockerline, as a result of the pandemic lockdowns.

Leah says, “I’m delighted to be opening at our new private beauty salon location. The lockdowns crippled the beauty industry and after 18 years of experience with many loyal customers seeking me out, I decided it was time to boldly strike out on my own.”

“With many years in the industry, I have the experience to provide a wide variety of waxing services. Brazilians and speed waxing are a specialty but at Sacred Beauty Wax Bar, we can do it all.”

“Many first-time clients feel that speed waxing sounds scary, but it is really not and many of our clients find our environment comfortable, calm and welcoming; whilst at the same time making them feel beautiful.”

Sacred Beauty Wax Bar Calgary offers an extensive range of brow and waxing services utilizing the best high-quality products in the industry.The salon has its own fresh air supply which helps prevent the spread of airborne pathogens. So, now the air you breath in the studio is just as clean as every other surface and tool that gets used.

Sacred Beauty Wax Bar is a judgement free salon. Just let us know your preferred pronoun, and book whatever needs waxing.

Sacred Beauty Wax Bar Calgary is committed to making every single client leave feeling great. It’s consistent 5-star reviews reflect this.

With 18 years of experience and wisdom along with a highly trained and certified team, we know more about waxing than most. We strive for complete satisfaction with our services and we will always stand behind it 100%.

Name: Leah Cockerline

Organization: Sacred Beauty Wax Bar

Address: Unit 14, 1181 11 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2R 1K9

Phone: +1 (587) 582 – 4949

Website: https://sacredbeautywaxbar.com/