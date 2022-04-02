Aglowid IT Solutions bags “Excellence in Information Technology” Award at 14th World Innovation Congress

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Aglowid IT Solutions Pvt Ltd (Ahmedabad, India) is an emerging, fully managed IT service company that provides full-stack end-to-end IT solutions for businesses of all scales and industries. They have constantly been excelling in mobile and web app development with recent advancements in other fields such as IT staffing augmentation and ODC services. Their efforts and potential were recognized at the ‘World Innovation Congress’ held at Taj Ends Hotel, Mumbai, India, on 24th March 2022. As a result, Aglowid IT Solutions bagged the prestigious “Excellence in Information Technology Award” in the 14th Edition of the World Innovation Congress.

The Excellence in Information Technology is rewarded to the company that has proven its commitment and capabilities in consistently providing scalable, cost-effective, and reliable IT solutions to clients in different IT aspects.

Mr. Ronak Patel (CEO at Aglowid IT Solutions) attended the event and accepted this award on behalf of Aglowid IT Solutions from Mr.Vasanth JeyaPaul (CEO at CAMSPay). On receiving this award, he said, “I would like to thank World Congress Innovation for recognizing Aglowid IT Solutions for this prestigious Excellence in Information Technology Award. I would also like to applaud and congratulate every member of Team Aglowid back home that made achieving this feat possible. I will do everything to uphold the responsibility this recognition brings and continue to strive for excellence.”

Aglowid IT Solutions has provided top-notch IT services to clients from different industries with different requirements with their expanding team of developers (50+ and rising), specializing in essential technologies and platforms such as Android, iOS, React Native, etc. React.js, and other important IT services. They have successfully excelled amongst their competitors due to their clear and transparent NDA practice before signing any project. They also provide entire code ownership to the client and follow SCRUM and Sprint Management principles to ensure seamless project completion. Furthermore, if the clients’ requirements require additional assets or futuristic technologies such as AIML or IoT, Aglowid is well equipped to create custom software solutions for such requirements from scratch.

The CTO of Aglowid IT Solutions – Mr. Saurabh Barot, mentioned ‘This award and recognition have lifted the spirits and brought a sense of responsibility to every member of Aglowid Team. I see the team growing both in numbers and in quality, and the same is reflected by our customer’s testimonials about our project delivery standards and satisfying results. We will keep moving forward, constantly refining and honing our skills while also promoting innovation and bringing a change in the IT landscape globally.’

About World Innovation Congress

World Innovation Congress is a celebration and recognition of innovative thought leaders, a property of Dr. R.L. Bhatia and Fun and Joy at Work. This platform recognizes various talents and promotes the faces of Innovative India. They have been actively giving out awards in innovation and technology since 2008. Many global scales have also received prestigious awards under World Innovation Congress in different categories.

About Aglowid IT Solutions

Aglowid IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (ISO 27001:2013 & ISO 9001:2015 certified) is an emerging managed IT services company that provides custom IT solutions for all domains and industries. They leverage open-source frameworks and the latest technologies for delivering enterprise-grade solutions like Digital Transformation, IT Staff Augmentation, IT Strategy Consulting, Web and Mobile App Development, and other full-stack IT services to their clients.