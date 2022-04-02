New Book by Bryden Soto: The Caregiver

NYC, USA, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — The tug-of-war between generational needs can be overwhelming. Just the opposite can be said of the availability of support services and community resources. My story is not uncommon, but it is largely unshared, under reported – locked in the closet with other family skeletons.

My journaling became my therapy and the basis of my memoir, The Caregiver. Within its pages come to life the harsh realities of caring for aging parents, including the medical, psychological, financial, legal, and ethical challenges.

And I’m not alone. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly half of adults in their 40s and 50s have a parent age 65 or older, as well as their own children they are still raising. About a quarter of this sandwiched population assists their parents financially, and two-thirds or more are their parents’ emotional support system.”—Bryden Soto

 

 

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Calif., Bryden Soto has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University Long Beach and a master’s in education from the University of Texas. She has worked as a writer and editor for newspapers, magazines, and corporate communications and has taught both reading and writing at the secondary and university levels. This is her first novel. Bryden Soto, her husband, and crew of rescue dogs are at home in El Paso, Texas.

 

Title: The Caregiver: A Memoir
Author: Bryden Soto
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN: 978-1956635829
Price: $19.60
Page Count: 206 pages
Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers. We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.

